Brock Purdy narrates hero story of saving CBS reporter from "getting eaten" by a coyote outside San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy became an unsung hero when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Garoppolo was leading the 49ers to the playoffs and the NFC Championship game.

With a full year under his belt as the team's starting quarterback, Purdy brought them even further. He made the Super Bowl this past season, and the team became NFC champions.

Recently, Purdy opened up about an off-the-field incident that made him a hero. On the Pat McAfee Show, Purdy said he once saved a CBS reporter's life from a coyote.

“I can’t believe that that was a real thing," Purdy said. "She walked by and sure enough she said she’s a news anchor. And I was like ‘dude, I just saved a news anchor from getting eaten by a coyote."

“We were shooting this commercial by a hill on the outside of the city. I see this thing trotting by, it had a long tail, I was like it looks like a mini-wolf. Sure enough, no one was gonna scream and I screamed like ‘Yo, there’s a coyote’ and that thing went running enough. Could’ve been an ugly day on the shoot.”

Brock Purdy recently reflected on losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs

Last Sunday, Brock Purdy held a youth football camp at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. He did a live Q&A with young fans and spoke to the media.

Speaking with Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman, Purdy spoke about losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl a few months ago:

“It still just stinks, because there were plays out there that could have been made. I feel there were a couple plays, where I’m like, ‘Dude, that could have been the difference.’ But that’s across the board. It’s four quarters of every play matters.”

Purdy had a 12-4 record as the team's starting quarterback last season while leading the league in pass yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating (113.0). He will be getting ready for his third season in the NFL and his second season as a full-time starter.

Luckily for Purdy, he will get all his offensive weapons this backseason. The only one that remains in question is Brandon Aiyuk, as there have been a lot of trade rumors circling the star wide receiver.

