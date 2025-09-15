  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Brock Purdy never beating the allegations": NFL fans react as Mac Jones shines bright vs. Saints amid 49ers QB's injury

"Brock Purdy never beating the allegations": NFL fans react as Mac Jones shines bright vs. Saints amid 49ers QB's injury

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:45 GMT
NFL fans react as Mac Jones shines bright vs. Saints amid 49ers QB
NFL fans react as Mac Jones shines bright vs. Saints amid 49ers QB's injury

With Brock Purdy injured, the San Francisco 49ers named Mac Jones as their starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. In his first start for Kyle Shanahan's team, the quarterback put up an impressive performance. He helped his team to a 21-26 victory at Caesars Superdome.

Ad

After the game, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Mac Jones' performance in Week 2. They commented that Brock Purdy, who has been labeled as a system quarterback before, will never beat those allegations, especially after what Jones showcased against the Saints.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On Sunday night, Jones completed 26 of the 39 passes he attempted for 279 yards. He also recorded three passing touchdowns that secured the victory for the 49ers. In the fourth quarter, Spencer Rattler's three-yard TD pass to Devaughn Vele gave the Saints a fighting chance. However, Kyle Shanahan's team managed to hold onto their five-point lead till the final whistle.

Mac Jones began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2021. He spent three seasons with them before being traded to the Jaguars in March 2024. The quarterback served as the backup to Trevor Lawrence. Last season, he played in 10 games and recorded 1,672 yards and eight TDs passing before signing a two-year contract with the 49ers this year in March.

Ad

Brock Purdy started the season as the team's QB1, with Jones as his backup. However, the quarterback injured himself during their season-opening loss to the Seahawks. According to a report by Adam Schefter, Kyle Shanahan and his team are not optimistic about his return in Week 3, meaning that they will continue with Jones as the QB1.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan shares his thoughts on Mac Jones' performance in Week 2

In the post-game press conference, Shanahan heaped praise on Jones for his impressive debut against the Saints.

Ad

He heaped praise on the quarterback's talent while also talking about the way he handled the offense on the field.

"I thought Mac played really well," Shanahan said as per ESPN. "We were scrambling there for a little bit, trying to figure some things out, but (I) thought he handled the situation well, thought he delivered the ball real well. ... I thought he did a hell of a job."

The 49ers next face the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21. at Levi's Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications