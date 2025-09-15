"Brock Purdy never beating the allegations": NFL fans react as Mac Jones shines bright vs. Saints amid 49ers QB's injury

With Brock Purdy injured, the San Francisco 49ers named Mac Jones as their starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. In his first start for Kyle Shanahan's team, the quarterback put up an impressive performance. He helped his team to a 21-26 victory at Caesars Superdome.After the game, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Mac Jones' performance in Week 2. They commented that Brock Purdy, who has been labeled as a system quarterback before, will never beat those allegations, especially after what Jones showcased against the Saints.vountee .500 @vounteeLINKBrock Purdy never beating the allegations, and Kyle wanted Mac Jones originally👀Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhookLINKBrock Purdy never beating the allegations in this houseBoogle @BoogleforgerLINK@akwong31 Brock Purdy a system qb and they paid him 200 million. I'm crying😭😭Andrew Addison, Esq. @TheAndrewSystemLINKExactly why I wouldn’t have paid Brock Purdy that contract. It’s the system, not the QB lolSadistic Seahawks Fan @SadistHawksFanLINKBrock Purdy been a system qb the whole time?Will G. @WGrockeLINK@OurSf49ers Is Jones underpaid by $50 million or is Purdy overpaid by $50 million?On Sunday night, Jones completed 26 of the 39 passes he attempted for 279 yards. He also recorded three passing touchdowns that secured the victory for the 49ers. In the fourth quarter, Spencer Rattler's three-yard TD pass to Devaughn Vele gave the Saints a fighting chance. However, Kyle Shanahan's team managed to hold onto their five-point lead till the final whistle.Mac Jones began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2021. He spent three seasons with them before being traded to the Jaguars in March 2024. The quarterback served as the backup to Trevor Lawrence. Last season, he played in 10 games and recorded 1,672 yards and eight TDs passing before signing a two-year contract with the 49ers this year in March.Brock Purdy started the season as the team's QB1, with Jones as his backup. However, the quarterback injured himself during their season-opening loss to the Seahawks. According to a report by Adam Schefter, Kyle Shanahan and his team are not optimistic about his return in Week 3, meaning that they will continue with Jones as the QB1.49ers HC Kyle Shanahan shares his thoughts on Mac Jones' performance in Week 2In the post-game press conference, Shanahan heaped praise on Jones for his impressive debut against the Saints.He heaped praise on the quarterback's talent while also talking about the way he handled the offense on the field.&quot;I thought Mac played really well,&quot; Shanahan said as per ESPN. &quot;We were scrambling there for a little bit, trying to figure some things out, but (I) thought he handled the situation well, thought he delivered the ball real well. ... I thought he did a hell of a job.&quot;The 49ers next face the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21. at Levi's Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET.