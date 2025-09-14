"5 ints incoming": NFL fans react to Mac Jones arriving to start for 49ers after Brock Purdy's injury

Mac Jones had his best days and worst days with the New England Patriots. Compared to Tom Brady in his rookie year, fans changed their tune over the next two seasons. Finally, when Bill Belichick was ousted from the Patriots, Jones time also came to a close.Almost like a birch tree seed coasting through the wind, hoping to sprout elsewhere, Jones eventually landed with the San Francisco 49ers. Now, with Brock Purdy out, the seed is attempting to sprout. Jones arrived at the Superdome in style, coaxing out a series of mixed reactions from NFL fans.More mixed reactions poured in, but there seems to be a notable amount of positivity.&quot;Let's 4kin goooo,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Shanahan has finally got his guy, 5 years later,&quot; another posted.&quot;Ready to hand it off or drop off passes to McCaffery all day,&quot; another added.Jones is set to face Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints. Rattler is still looking for his first touchdown pass this season, although he has managed to avoid throwing an interception. He also has reason to push his accuracy up as he currently sits at 58.7%.Mac Jones' statistics could go any number of ways in the game, but there is one demonstrable reason to have confidence in the quarterback.Mac Jones faces inaugural 49ers start alongside familiar faceMac Jones at San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: ImagnWhile most of Mac Jones' 49ers debut will feel new, from the new setting to the new coach, new playbook, and new jersey, there will be one very familiar face along for the ride. The 49ers brought back wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on a one-year deal earlier this week, reuniting Jones with one of his former leading wide receivers.Bourne was with Jones for the duration of his career under Bill Belichick with the Patriots. As such, in his first start, Jones is likely to have an added reason to eschew the draft chart in his progressions, keeping an eye on his former teammate at all times.Bourne caught 11 touchdowns and earned 1,945 yards with the Patriots, tying his touchdown total with the 49ers and earning almost 200 more yards. He spent four years with each team.The Saints surrendered 20 points in Week 1 to the Arizona Cardinals, allowing Kyler Murray to throw two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Murray completed 21 of 29 passes for 163 yards, setting the bar for Jones for a clean but not quite electric day.That said, can the Jones-Bourne connection unlock the Saints, or will the game be a reminder as to why neither player worked out with the Patriots?