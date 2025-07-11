Brock Purdy had his pick of college programs out of high school, with Iowa State and Texas A&M leading the charge. On Tuesday's edition of "Bussin' With The Boys," Purdy opened up about the recruitment process out of high school.

Ad

When asked why he chose Matt Campbell and Iowa State over Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M program, Purdy explained he liked the idea of helping the underdog achieve greatness, similar to what he accomplished in high school.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jimbo Fisher had just got to A&M, Matt Campbell had been at Iowa State, and I just loved what Matt Campbell stood for," he said (Timestamp: 1:07). "He just had this vision of, you know, you're playing Big 12 football, power five, they're like the sleeper kind of program. I was like, I want to go somewhere and do something for the first time.

Ad

"My high school that I went to, they weren't known to be good or anything. Then, growing up I said I'm going to go there, change that culture, win. We went to the state championship game, we lost. But I took it to a new height, and same thing with Iowa State. I wanted to do that. So, I chose Campbell."

Ad

Purdy played for Iowa State for four seasons. He started in all but two of the games he played in throughout his collegiate career. The signal-caller was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and 2021.

Brock Purdy hoping to lead San Francisco back to playoff success in 2025

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Brock Purdy was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, making him that year's "Mr. Irrelevant." However, as he journeyed on through his career, Purdy was anything but irrelevant in the NFL.

Ad

After taking over the starting role for the 49ers that year and holding onto it ever since, Purdy led the 49ers to back-to-back playoff appearances.

In 2022, Purdy led San Francisco to an NFC title game appearance as a rookie, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. The following season, Purdy took things a step further, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. Unfortunately for Purdy and company, they were defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco missed out on the playoffs this past season due to a plethora of injuries and other issues hindering the team. After signing a massive five-year $265 million contract extension, Purdy is hoping to get his team back on track in their 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.