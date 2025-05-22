Brock Purdy reveals George Kittle, Fred Warner played major role in QB's $265M breakthrough

Brock Purdy became the seventh highest paid QB in the National Football League when he signed a major five year extension with the San Francisco 49ers on May 16. The deal was for a reported $265 million, a value that carries an average annual total of $53 million and has $181 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Following the signing, Purdy sat down with NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista to discuss how the whole contract process went for him and which players on the 49ers helped him out with the mental side of the situation.

"Kittle, Fred Warner, Bosa, like all those guys sort of just gave me a heads up on, hey, man. Like this is how it goes. It's a business... Allow your agent and everybody that's on their side of things be able to handle it and trust in them, and just focus on what you can control."

"And don't get caught up in the little things and taking things personal and being dramatic with some stuff like allow them to handle it. Keep being who you are, and have faith that it'll get done. And so, sure enough, it did. And so here we are." Purdy said.

In 2024, Purdy had a somewhat disappointing campaign in a season where the 49ers dealt with injuries to almost every important playmaking piece on the offensive unit. WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey, and TE George Kittle all missed some time last year, something that may have contributed to the down statistical season Purdy had.

He finished the campaign with 3,864 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for San Francisco in 2024, all values that were worse than the season prior for Purdy.

Will San Francisco return to their best in 2025?

The 49ers drastically revamped their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting EDGE Mykel Williams and DT Alfred Collins with their top two picks. However, they released and/or traded some stars on both the offense and the defense, including Deebo Samuel.

With the updated roster, we used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see whether the 49ers would make the postseason in 2025. Despite signing Purdy long-term, the 49ers finished the campaign with a record of 9-8, something that saw them finish third place in the NFC West and not qualify for the playoffs.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

