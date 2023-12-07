Brock Purdy's instant rise to stardom has been incredible to witness. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback became an instant hit for the team as soon as he stepped into the field as a 7th-rounder quarterback in 2022, and it looks like his level has gone up a notch during his second season.

NFL fans were amused to discover a young girl who looks exactly like the quarterback. With his rise to fame coming quickly, and his face being in the spotlight more frequently, it was impossible not to notice how much the girl looks like the 49ers quarterback:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even though the girl reveals her name in the video, it's really tough to believe that she isn't related to the quarterback due to their resemblance. It's also unclear which country she's from.

Brock Purdy's 2023 season

Purdy has been excellent since he took over from Jimmy Garoppolo following the veteran's injury in 2022, committing a small number of turnovers while keeping the offense smooth with easy completions and accurate passes. His stats during his second year: 70.2% of completed passes, 23 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 2 rushing touchdowns and 3185 passing yards.

At this point, anyone who doesn't recognize Brock Purdy as a good quarterback may find it difficult to argue their point, as the young QB continues to prove himself capable of leading this team to a successful campaign.

If he's a mere system quarterback, why haven't others had the same success? Playing in the NFL is never easy, and if Kyle Shanahan puts his quarterback in more favorable situations for the offense to produce, he is not doing anything more than his job. It's no demerit to Brock Purdy that his coach is an offensive genius.

What's the next 49ers game?

San Francisco will play Seattle at home, with hopes of the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Dallas Cowboys. If it happens, the 49ers will then become the first seed in the NFC with four games to spare.

There will be four games after the Seahawks. The 49ers will still play the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams.