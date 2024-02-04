Brock Purdy's high school coach laughing at evaluators who overlooked QB as 49ers brace for Super Bowl 58

Brock Purdy's trip to the Super Bowl after being the final pick in his draft class is almost unprecedented. Rarely does someone drafted so low end up in a position like this, and the San Francisco 49ers have built a team that Purdy can and has led almost to the promised land. It had some people wondering how he fell all the way to the seventh round in the first place.

Purdy's former high school coach isn't necessarily surprised at what has transpired. He's also pretty critical of the draft process that allowed who he views to be quite the player to slip so far.

Former Perry High School head coach Preston Jones said this of the evaluators who missed on the then-Iowa State quarterback, via TMZ:

"[The recruiters] don't know how to evaluate talent. They don't know what's good and they look at all these things about height and speed. They don't look at winners and they don't look at all these things that [Purdy] is."

After being unheralded in college and in the draft process and becoming a third-string QB with San Francisco initially, his high school coach is laughing at everyone who whiffed:

"There's a lot of guys that missed on him and they're gonna regret this one day. I like to laugh at those guys now."

Despite that, he's pleased with how far Purdy has come:

"It was destiny, it was so cool that it worked that way and it's also kinda been his life's story. Coming out of high school, not getting recruited. ... So it was kinda perfect."

Can Purdy and the vaunted San Francisco 49ers top the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl and give it the fairy-tale ending?

Exploring 'Mr Irrelevant' Brock Purdy's record as a starter

It's no secret that Brock Purdy landed in a good situation, since Kyle Shanahan is one of the league's best offensive minds and he and John Lynch have constructed a terrific roster. It's also no secret that Purdy might have been the true missing piece.

What's Brock Purdy's record as a starter?

As a starter, the quarterback is an astonishing 17-4 in his NFL career. He was a third-string QB last year and wasn't guaranteed the starting job in 2023, either, but he's done extremely well.