Brock Purdy's mother Carrie makes special request as QB lands massive $265,000,000 extension with 49ers

Carrie Purdy, mother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, made a heartfelt request for her son to celebrate his historic contract extension with his wife, Jenna.

Her message came as part of a congratulatory social media post. She acknowledged Purdy's remarkable rise from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft to signing a five-year, $265 million deal with the 49ers.

The 25-year-old is now the 49ers' highest-paid player after he signed his extension on Tuesday. The deal features $181 million in guaranteed money and ties him as the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with a $53 million average annual salary.

Carrie Purdy shared her pride and excitement through a post on X on Tuesday. The post was accompanied by family photos showing Purdy celebrating the milestone with his parents and siblings over the previous weekend.

The intimate gathering featured a celebratory cake with "Congratulations BP #13 Bang! Bang!" written on it.

"Congratulations Brock!❤️ We Love You Son and are So Proud to be a part of Your Incredible Journey! God is Good!🙏 It was so Fun Celebrating with You this Weekend!🎉❤️ Now Go Celebrate With Jenna!!❤️🥰 #Bang #Bang Xoxo, Mom❤️," said Carrie Purdy in her social media post.

Brock Purdy and Jenna got married in March 2024.

The family has been instrumental in supporting Purdy throughout his NFL journey. His father, Shawn Purdy, famously went viral for crying in the stands during his first career start. Carrie has consistently shown support both in person at games and through social media over the years.

The weekend celebration included not only his parents but also his siblings, sister Whittney and brother Chubba Purdy, along with Whittney's husband, Jared Schmidt.

Brock Purdy is looking forward to an exciting season

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

The photos shared by Carrie showed a notably modest celebration. In one image, Brock Purdy posed with his parents while holding the "Bang! Bang!" cake, referencing the 49ers' well-known team slogan. Another photo featured the QB with his siblings and his wife Jenna, who held the cake in the group shot.

Brock Purdy's career path has been nothing less than remarkable. He has 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with a 67.5% completion rate in the 2024 season. He has over 9,500 career passing yards and 64 touchdowns under his belt within his first three NFL seasons.

Although last season's record of 6-11 for the 49ers was disappointing, the franchise has shown that it believes in Purdy as its long-term franchise quarterback.

