Brock Purdy's wife Jenna debuts new nickname for 49ers QB after long day of golf

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s wife, Jenna Purdy, gave fans a fun look at their life on her Instagram story on Tuesday. She posted a photo of Purdy eating tacos after a round of golf, and gave him the nickname “Taco maniac” in the caption.

“Taco maniac post golf.”

Brock Purdy's wife Jenna debuts new nickname for 49ers QB (Credits: @jennapurdyy/ IG)

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Purdy threw 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last season, ending with a 96.1 passer rating. He hit his 50th career TD pass in Week 5, the fastest to do so in Niners history. However, injuries to Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey slowed the offense. Purdy himself missed two games due to shoulder and elbow injuries. The team finished 6–11 and missed the playoffs.

The couple went public in 2022 and got engaged in July 2023. Purdy proposed during a family trip to Florida. In an interview with NBC Sports earlier this year, the 25-year-old QB said their wedding was the best part of his year.

“That was the best day of the year for me. Looking back at it, we’re just so thankful for everyone in our lives. To come together as one with my wife and my best friend, there’s nothing better.”

Now, as the 49ers gear up for another season, Jenna continues to support her husband quietly.

Brock Purdy and Jenna join George and Claire Kittle for offseason outing amid contract talks

On Apr. 16, Brock Purdy and Jenna spent some time with Niners teammate George Kittle and wife Claire. They went to a Nashville Predators hockey game, and Jenna posted a photo from the night on her Instagram story. This was one of several trips for the Purdy's this offseason, including stops in Arizona, Turks and Caicos, and time on a boat with other 49ers players.

Brock Purdy and Jenna join George and Claire Kittle for offseason outing amid contract talks (Credits: @jennapurdyy/ IG)

Purdy’s new contract with the 49ers is still not done. Last year, he was making $985K in base pay, less than many college players earn now through sponsorship deals. The Niners are also dealing with big changes after finishing 6-11 last season, including letting go of WR Deebo Samuel.

Even though the contract talks are slow, Purdy has stayed close to his teammates during the offseason. His next deal is still being worked out.

