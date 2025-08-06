  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares 'Mr. Irrelevant’s' sweet moment with daughter Millie during family visit to 49ers training camp

Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares 'Mr. Irrelevant’s' sweet moment with daughter Millie during family visit to 49ers training camp

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:30 GMT
Brock Purdy&rsquo;s wife Jenna (Image Source: Instagram/@jennapurdyy )
Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna (image credit: instagram/jennapurdyy)

Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna, shared a glimpse of her visit to the San Francisco 49ers' training camp with their daughter, Millie. The team is preparing for the upcoming season and started practicing last month. Purdy is gearing up for his fourth campaign with the Niners, and his first as a father.

Ad

Jenna posted a candid snap of her husband having a good time with their daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, along with a sweet caption.

"The hand hold, saw Dad @ work today @brock.purdy13," Jenna wrote.
Brock Purdy&rsquo;s wife Jenna Instagram story /@jennapurdyy
Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna Instagram story /@jennapurdyy

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Purdy has been a key part of San Francisco's success since 2022 after he was picked in the seventh round. He was phenomenal in 2023, recording a career-best 4,280 passing yards. Last season, he amassed 3,864 passing yards, and is now looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey opened up about Purdy and talked about what makes him a “special” quarterback.

"Playing with Brock is so special because he does such a good job of just doing his job," McCaffrey said on Tuesday, via the NFL Network. "But then, people forget how good he is at making plays that are unscripted. And maybe one time he sees something that's covered, and he knows it's not covered, and playing with instinct and swagger."
Ad

San Francisco will begin its preseason games on Sunday, facing the Denver Broncos. The team will also play the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 17, and the LA Chargers on Aug. 24.

The 49ers are scheduled to open their regular season on Sept. 8 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Brock Purdy and wife Jenna announce arrival of baby girl with a sweet Instagram post

Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna, surprised NFL fans in July by sharing a post about the arrival of their daughter. Notably, they did not announce the pregnancy.

Ad
"Millie Joleen Purdy🩷 Life just became a whole lot sweeter," Jenna wrote on Instagram on July 28.
Ad

The couple shared a black-and-white snap, with the new mom holding their daughter, while the NFL star looked at her.

Purdy and Jenna first met while studying at Iowa State University. They dated for a few years before getting married in March 2024 in Des Moines.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications