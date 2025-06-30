Brock Purdy sends 5-word message as 49ers QB's personal coach shares update on offseason training time with QB

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spent time with quarterback development and biomechanics specialist Jonathan Pearce over the weekend as part of his summer throwing regimen.

Pearce, who coaches players on how to improve their movement patterns, quarterback technique and other related areas, posted some of the photos from his sessions with Purdy on Instagram on Saturday.

On Sunday, Purdy reshared Pearce's post on his story, adding a five-word message, "Preciate the great week brother."

Brock Purdy reshared Jonathan Pearce's post on his story (ig/brock.purdy13)

NFL players frequently employ personal development experts over the offseason. The coaches usually modify their lessons to fit each player's particular needs, whether they be route running, footwork or throwing techniques.

Brock Purdy told Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game in May that he wants to work on some aspects of his game in 2025.

"I think last year there were times when I was going through my reads and plays and stuff where I feel I could've been quicker getting my eyes across the field and progressing quickly, trusting the pocket," Purdy said.

Purdy said that he needs to work on certain things, and he's now taking advantage of his pre-training camp break to brush up on them.

The former Iowa State quarterback understands that there will be more expectations for him going into the new season after agreeing to a new five-year, $265 million deal with the Niners this offseason.

Brock Purdy will look to help the 49ers secure playoff football in 2025 with weapons back

The massive extension that Brock Purdy got this offseason after just three seasons in the NFL is proof that he has grown into one of the league's finest young players.

He didn't have a good season last year, mainly because his supporting cast was thinned out. But the team was still certain that he would be their quarterback of the future, so they seized the chance to extend him.

Purdy will want to return to the top level he showed two seasons ago this coming campaign after receiving a long-term agreement. And his job should be made easier with running back Christian McCaffrey back fit and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk expected to return to the field at some point during the season.

These weapons, coupled with second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall and tight end George Kittle, should help Purdy get back to the form fans of the Niners expect as he enters his fourth NFL season.

The 49ers finished in last place in the NFC West after a dismal 6-11 campaign in 2024. It is objectively possible for the team to push back into the playoffs in 2025 if they can prevent injuries to their key players.

