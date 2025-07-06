Brock Wright’s fiancée Carley Johnston shares dreamy snippets of their "summer memories" from Lake McDonald Glacier National Park [In Pics]

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright and his fiancée, Carley Johnston, are enjoying every second of their offseason escapades. They’ve taken fans along for the ride with their social media updates.
On Sunday, she gave a sneak peek of their summer retreat on Instagram, sharing photos of their trip to picturesque Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park.
"Lake days in the mountains!! holding onto these summer memories with my fam forever," Johnston wrote in her Instagram caption.
In the photos shared on Sunday, Wright was observed enjoying some fishing, while Johnston was lounging lakeside.
The two have been in the limelight since their engagement this year. Wright proposed to Johnston on a romantic Cape Cod getaway in May. Johnston shared her thrill from the proposal on Instagram as the best day of her life. She posted several engagement moment pictures while detailing how much she loves Wright and is looking forward to marriage.
Wright is getting ready for his next NFL season after signing a three-year, $12 million contract extension with the Lions in Apr. 2024.
Brock Wright's fiancée captures family hiking adventures through national park terrain
The Glacier National Park visit wasn’t just about lake views. Johnston also documented their family’s hiking excursion through the rugged mountain trails, sharing playful moments from the trip.
In one post on June 28, she joked about Wright’s hands-on role with the younger members of their group, captioning a photo of him carrying a child.
"Maxie enjoying his Uncle Brock chariot lol!!" Johnston wrote.
For Wright, the offseason hasn’t been entirely quiet. In May, he and Lions teammate Craig Reynolds appeared as undercover guests on an episode of "Bar Rescue" filmed in Michigan. The players offered candid feedback on the bar’s food and drinks before their NFL identities were revealed, leading to a full bar makeover on the show.
