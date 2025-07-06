Brock Wright’s fiancée Carley Johnston shares dreamy snippets of their "summer memories" from Lake McDonald Glacier National Park [In Pics]

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright and his fiancée, Carley Johnston, are enjoying every second of their offseason escapades. They’ve taken fans along for the ride with their social media updates.

Ad

On Sunday, she gave a sneak peek of their summer retreat on Instagram, sharing photos of their trip to picturesque Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park.

"Lake days in the mountains!! holding onto these summer memories with my fam forever," Johnston wrote in her Instagram caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the photos shared on Sunday, Wright was observed enjoying some fishing, while Johnston was lounging lakeside.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

The two have been in the limelight since their engagement this year. Wright proposed to Johnston on a romantic Cape Cod getaway in May. Johnston shared her thrill from the proposal on Instagram as the best day of her life. She posted several engagement moment pictures while detailing how much she loves Wright and is looking forward to marriage.

Wright is getting ready for his next NFL season after signing a three-year, $12 million contract extension with the Lions in Apr. 2024.

Ad

Brock Wright's fiancée captures family hiking adventures through national park terrain

The Glacier National Park visit wasn’t just about lake views. Johnston also documented their family’s hiking excursion through the rugged mountain trails, sharing playful moments from the trip.

In one post on June 28, she joked about Wright’s hands-on role with the younger members of their group, captioning a photo of him carrying a child.

Ad

"Maxie enjoying his Uncle Brock chariot lol!!" Johnston wrote.

For Wright, the offseason hasn’t been entirely quiet. In May, he and Lions teammate Craig Reynolds appeared as undercover guests on an episode of "Bar Rescue" filmed in Michigan. The players offered candid feedback on the bar’s food and drinks before their NFL identities were revealed, leading to a full bar makeover on the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.