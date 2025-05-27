Brock Wright's fiancée Carley sends 3-word message as Jared Goff takes wife Christen Harper on babymoon

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, is enjoying the offseason poolside. Harper on Monday shared a photo dump from her babymoon.

In the first picture, she wore a fitted dress with a black and white gingham (checkered) pattern. The dress features short puff sleeves, a low scoop neckline and a small tie detail at the center. The dress gently hugged her baby bump.

In the fourth slide of her Instagram post, she flaunted her baby bump in a black bikini. She was sitting in a shack by the pool. In the eighth slide, she shared a cute picture of Goff with her dog.

Goff wore a charcoal-colored T-shirt paired with light gray athletic shorts and a black baseball cap. In another picture, Christen took a selfie while putting a juice glass on her baby bump.

“Babymooners!! 🌸”

Christen's comments section featured Carley Johnston, the fiancée of Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright, who dropped a three-word reaction on Harper’s post:

“most gorgy momma 🌼.”

Johnston had one more comment for Jared Goff's wife:

“lol Quincy and the piggy 🥺.”

Brock Wright's fiancée, Carley, sends a three-word message as Jared Goff takes his wife, Christen Harper, on babymoon. [IG/@christengoff]

Jared Goff's wife opens up about modeling during pregnancy

Last week, Christen Harper, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, began spotlighting the newest edition of Sports Illustrated, which proudly features her. What made the shoot memorable was that her baby bump was visible during the sessions.

In a conversation with People magazine, she talked about her experience balancing pregnancy demands with a high-profile photoshoot that brought its own set of hurdles. Christen opened up about how she managed both worlds.

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini," Christen said in the interview. "Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever.

"Everybody celebrates when you have that like real bump, but that in between time when you're kind of just feeling a little, I don't know, not so yourself, it's hard."

Christen started her modeling career early. She has worked with LA Models and appeared in top magazines. At 11, she began acting with Seven's Eleven and later appeared in the popular TV show Entourage.

