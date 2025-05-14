Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper sends 1-word message for Salma Hayek's 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Jared Goff's girlfriend, Christen Harper, was awestruck by Salma Hayek's photoshoot for the 2025 SI Swimsuit. The renowned magazine shared a glamorous picture of the Mexican-American actress on its Instagram account.

Hayek graced the cover of the magazine in a green bikini. Fans in the comments section referred to her as the "Queen." NFL star Jared Goff's wife, Christen, also reacted to the post. She only had a one-word comment for Hayek's SI Swimsuit cover page.

"ICONIC," Mrs. Goff commented.

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, sends a 1-word message for Salma Hayek's 2025 SI Swimsuit cover/@si_swimsuit

Jared Goff's wife, Christen, is a model and actress. She has also graced the cover page of the SI Swimsuit in the past. She was featured in the 2022 edition and was the Rookie of the Year back then.

The Detroit Lions QB and his wife are currently expecting their first child, and during the pregnancy, Christen Goff surprised fans with her glamorous picture for SI Swimsuit magazine.

Jared Goff's wife Christen pens emotional message after SI Swimsuit photoshoot during pregnancy

On Tuesday, Christen Goff shared a rare glimpse of her harper-glows-lions-qb-s-loving-tribute-mother-s-day-couple-prepares-parenthood" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">photoshoot for Sports Illustrated. She posted a glamorous picture of herself in a green bikini while flaunting her baby bump.

Along with her pictures, Mrs. Goff also penned down a heartfelt caption to shoot for the renowned magazine during the "most special time" of her life. She wrote:

"SI Swim 2025 🦋 What an honor it was to shoot @si_swimsuit during the most special time of my life. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can't believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life 🤍"

Christen Harper and Jared Goff announced their pregnancy in February 2025 in an exclusive interview in PEOPLE. The couple is expecting a baby girl.

The NFL star expressed his excitement to start a new chapter of his life. He said:

“I'm looking forward to becoming a dad."

Even Harper reflected on her happiness, saying:

“We're just excited to enjoy this special time together and just soak up every second."

Jared and Christen met in 2019 and have been together since. They were engaged in June 2022, and just two years later, in June 2024, they tied the knot.

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know