"Broke boyfriend": Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Travis Kelce's record $34,250,000 Chiefs deal against Taylor Swift's $1.1B net worth

Earlier this week, Travis Kelce signed a $34.25 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The three-time Super Bowl champion will be the highest-paid tight end in the league for now.

While mentioning Kelce's extension on his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel ended up joking about his earnings, comparing them to Taylor Swift. Dating the NFL star for almost a year, Swift's current net worth is reported to be $1.1 billion.

According to Kimmel, this makes Travis Kelce the 'broke boyfriend'.

"Congratulations to Travis Kelce. He signed a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, he is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The new contract is worth $34 million, or as Taylor Swift calls it, gum money. Can you image being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you're still the broke boyfriend".

Speaking about weird things happening when you date Taylor Swift, Kimmel also revealed comments by Swifties on his contract announcement. The comments referred to Kelce as 'baby girl' and 'cutie pie', all fans cheering on their favorite singer's boyfriend.

"I'm not sure if he's a football player or a kitten," Kimmel added.

That being said, Kelce's contract — extended till 2027 — will earn him $17,125,000 annually. His net worth is reported to be $50 million.

Travis Kelce reacts to massive $34M contract extension with the Chiefs

During the latest 'New Heights' episode, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason discussed his $34 million deal.

While he credited everyone who has helped him land this deal, Kelce also thanked the older Kelce brother for setting an example:

"This is just following your footsteps again," Travis said. "Well, you know, like last two years, you were the highest-paid center."

"I am so frickin thankful to Brett Veach, Mark Donovan, Coach Reid 'Big Red', I love you, big guy," Travis added."And obviously, Clark Hunt man, the Hunt family has been absolutely unbelievable to not only myself in this Kansas City community, but they've just been so generous since I've been here in making it feel like home and for the past 12 years".

He added that he's enjoyed every second of his time with the Chiefs, and is just thankful to the organization for making him feel compensated and appreciated.