Watch: Broncos QB Russell Wilson's wife Ciara twerks on a car at a gas station

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's wife is living her best life. Ciara, a swimsuit model and singer, hosted a dance party at a gas station as her single "J.U.M.P" played in the background.

In the video, which was filmed at a gas station in Cherry Hills Village, CO, Ciara and three other girls can be seen twerking on a car.

On her social media post, Ciara wrote:

"Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P,"

Watch the video below.

Ciara @ciara Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P 😎 https://t.co/27Aw9JuDOm

All the girls, including Ciara, seem to be having fun dancing and twerking on the Ford Bronco at the gas station as it is surely a little plug for her new song "J.U.M.P.".

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoying life in Denver

Story continues below ad

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The family swapped Seattle for Denver this offseason after Wilson was traded to the Mile High city as he spent a decade with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl and narrowly losing another.

Story continues below ad

Going by Ciara's latest post, she is enjoying life in Denver and her husband is, too, if his latest post is anything to go by. The 33-year-old posted a video of himself in a Denver Broncos jersey for the first time and could not be more pleased with how it looked.

Fellow Broncos players in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton also made an appearance in the video with their new quarterback. Take a look below.

The Denver heirachy are hopeful that the 33-year-old quarterback can help restore the glory days of John Elway and Peyton Manning to the Mile High City and bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

Story continues below ad

Armed with serious talent on both sides of the ball, Denver is poised for a long Super Bowl run. Already having a stout defense that showed last season it was 'championship calibre', they added former Dallas Cowboy Randy Gregory to their ranks.

Offensively, many thought the Broncos had a good enough roster but needed a star quarterback to bring it all together. Well, they have one now. With Wilson at the helm, many are expecting the Broncos to be one of the teams to beat this season.

With a pair of great running backs in Melvin Gordon and Javonta Williams to complement Jeudy and Sutton, Wilson will have plenty of weapons. Will it be enough to win his second Super Bowl? Time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far