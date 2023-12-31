Broncos’ attempt of benching Russell Wilson to save $37,000,000 was deemed ‘illegal’ by NFLPA: Report

Russell Wilson's time with the Denver Broncos is likely coming to an end, with the team benching their star quarterback due to an injury clause in his contract. Despite being in the playoff hunt, the team is moving him to the bench to protect him from an injury that might cost them $37 million extra.

When this rumor initially came out, the NFLPA warned the Broncos that it was illegal. If they tried to bench Wilson because of an injury clause, there would be repercussions. Now that that appears to be what is happening, the NFLPA believes they've violated tons of rules.

The NFLPA anticipates levying legal action against the team for their actions. It remains to be seen when this will happen, but since it's been deemed "illegal" and the PA threatened legal action if it took place, that is the next step in this scenario.

Russell Wilson confirmed rumors of getting threatened by Broncos

Russell Wilson recently confirmed that the team had indeed threatened him. Reporters asked about the situation, and Wilson said that after a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the team approached him.

They told him that he would be benched if the QB didn't amend his injury clause. The team was staring down a hefty payment for a QB they ultimately didn't want in 2024, so they threatened his playing time as a result. He confirmed the rumors and obviously has been benched now.

Wilson was visibly upset about it, as he has been playing much better this season and has the Broncos in the thick of the AFC playoff race. For all intents and purposes, the Broncos are ending his time as their starter and perhaps as a member of the team with that happening.

Russell Wilson likely to leave Broncos after this season

After the reports of his benching, follow-up news said that the expectation is for Russell Wilson to be cut in March. They'll time it right to save the most money, but it's extremely likely that his time in Denver is done.

Russell Wilson is being benched

There were rumors that Sean Payton, who was brought in to help fix Wilson and turn the team around, didn't want Wilson as his quarterback. The team eventually got rolling, but that evidently wasn't enough to change Payton and the team's mind.

They traded a haul of picks to the Seattle Seahawks for him and immediately extended the QB to a $242.5 million deal, something they're preparing to terminate come springtime.

Total cost Broncos will bear after Russell Wilson’s potential exit: $128 million

With reports confirming that Russell Wilson is expected to be cut, the NFL world can turn its eyes towards the fallout. Wilson will be a free agent and the Broncos can get their quarterback, but it will cost them.

If they do cut him, the move will result in an $89 million cap charge outright. There is also $39 million in guaranteed money for 2024 on his deal, so it could cost them $128 million to move on from their high-priced star.