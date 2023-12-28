Russell Wilson seemingly confirms Broncos' unfair treatment of $242,500,000 QB

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson are seemingly heading towards a divorce.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that the team is benching the quarterback for the rest of the season to save money after he refused to waive the injury guarantees in his contract. On X, formerly known as Twitter, NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained:

"Wilson has $37 million in injury guarantees for 2025 that will become guaranteed no matter what on the fifth day of the 2024 league year in March."

Essentially, Wilson's contract is only guaranteed until 2024. However, if he's on the roster and clears medical tests, his $37 million salary for the 2025 season becomes guaranteed. The Broncos approached Wilson on November 1st, two days after their 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and asked him to waive this provision. They allegedly threatened to bench him if he didn't.

Wilson is also confirming these reports with his activity on social media. He liked a post about Schultz's report and sneakily affirmed that it was accurate. He also liked a post comparing his stats to Patrick Mahomes'.

Wilson is miffed about the Broncos' demand and their decision to bench him. With his social media activity, he has ensured his thoughts about the situation are known without saying it out loud.

Russell Wilson benched: Patriots loss final straw for QB

Post the Broncos' alleged threat to Russell Wilson, the team registered three impressive wins. They beat the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns in succession.

However, two losses in their next three games put their playoff hopes in a precarious situation. They needed to beat the 3-11 New England Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive. But they surprisingly succumbed to a 26-23 loss.

On the Speak show on FS1, Schultz was asked if the Broncos would have benched him had they beaten the Patriots. He responded:

"I would say no. But [they were going to bench him] by the end of the season. Yes. Some time in the next three weeks, it would have happened."

Wilson 'liked' the snippet of Schultz's claim, confirming it to be true. The Broncos' loss to the Patriots plummeted their playoff odds to 8%. Had they won, it would have been over 40%.

The Broncos will host the Chargers on Sunday with quarterback Jarrett Stidham under center. If they lose, they'll be eliminated from playoff contention. Denver's season is on the precipice and could collapse in Week 17.