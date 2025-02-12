Broncos insider drops update on AFC West team’s rumored pursuit of Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to trade Deebo Samuel in the offseason. The 29-year-old wideout was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and, since then, has played a big role in the 49ers' success.

Samuel still has a year left on the three-year, $71.55 million contract extension he signed in 2022. However, since the franchise has to pay Brock Purdy, they have to cut costs, and the star wide receiver is likely on his way out.

Samuel recently spoke glowingly about the Denver Broncos, and the AFC West team emerged as a potential landing spot for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Benjamin Allbright gives insight on the Broncos' likely plan for Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel: Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The Broncos are coming off an impressive season in which they made the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. Bo Nix's potential will attract star players like Samuel to Denver, and the franchise looks to be set up for success.

Trending

Teams have often tried to go all in while their young, emerging quarterback is still on a rookie deal, and Denver could also take this approach. However, Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright recently hinted that the team won't be making any big trades.

Allbright replied to a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) after he was asked about the Broncos' trading for Deebo Samuel. The insider listed New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill as a potential addition to the team, as head coach Sean Payton could be willing to reunite with him if he gets cut by the NFC South team.

Expand Tweet

Samuel is coming off the worst season of his career, but a player of his caliber could be useful for the Broncos. Not only will Payton get the best out of him, but the 49ers star's veteran presence will be vital for Nix.

The Broncos are projected to have $37.32 million in cap space for next season, as they are still dealing with the massive dead cap hit after releasing Russell Wilson. Denver cannot afford to splash money on players who might not work for the team, which is one of the reasons why Allbright might have said the team is not looking to trade for a player.

Payton and the Broncos' front office will have to find talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are only a couple of pieces away from becoming a legitimate contender, and if they draft well, Nix and Co. could challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the division title next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.