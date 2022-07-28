WATCH: Broncos players hilariously rage at low Madden 23 ratings

Madden 23 is just a few weeks away and EA Sports has released the ratings for players. As such, teams are quizzing their players on what they believe they should be rated compared to what they actually are rated. When players overestimate their ratings, the resulting reaction has put fans in splits.

The Denver Broncos' social media team decided to show several key players their ratings in this way and recorded their reactions. Justin Simmons, Bradley Chubb, and Dre'Mont Jones were tested among others. Here's how they reacted.

Justin Simmons was tested first. He was the only one to underestimate his rating, guessing he'd be rated 89. Instead, he broke into the 90s with a rating of 91. He expressed appreciation to EA for the rating.

Next, Bradley Chubb guessed he was going to be rated an 81 overall but got a 78, but he wasn't surprised. Upon seeing his rating, he said he wasn't surprised but disappointed and just needs to be better this year.

Dre'Mont Jones had the best reaction. He came into 2021 with a chip on his shoulder with something to prove and felt he had. EA felt differently, keeping his rating the same as the year before. His reaction was priceless.

"So last year I had a 75, which is complete BS. Total BS. I deserve at least an 80. I feel like this year, Madden's gonna rate me a little more disrespectfully. A little less respectful than last year. I'd probably say 77."

After seeing that his rating had remained at 75 in Madden 23, he was shocked and angered:

"Still? Bro, I hate Madden. I hate Madden so much. Why am I a 75?"

Top rated players in Madden 23

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

According to Madden 23's ratings database, this year, the latest iteration of Madden features four 99 overall players. Two of the players are on offense and two are on defense. On offense, the only two 99 overalls are Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are the two defenders with the top rating in the game. Meaning, there isn't a single quarterback with a 99 overall rating. The highest rated quarterback is Tom Brady at 97 overall.

Madden 23 releases on August 16th for those with early access. August 19th it will be available for everyone else on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

