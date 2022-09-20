"Broncos nation, let’s boo!" , "250 million, lays egg vs Texans at home, the boos might be warranted" - NFL fans left divided over fans booing Russell Wilson during first home game at Denver

Russell Wilson spent the first ten years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He helped the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl twice and won a ring in one of them. He was then traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The Broncos entered the year with high expectations, especially with a favorable schedule to begin the season. Russell Wilson would open his 2022 season by returning to Seattle to face off against his former team, but his homecoming was spoiled by getting booed before the start of the game and eventually leaving with a loss.

Week 2 presented another opportunity for Wilson to shine as the Broncos hosted the Houston Texans, one of the worst teams in the NFL. He received a warm welcome from the fans in Denver before the game started. But later in the game he was booed, this time by Broncos fans. He eventually led the team to a 16-9 victory.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 Only one half played in Denver and Russell Wilson and Broncos already hearing boos. This after Russ was hearing boos last week from Seattle fans. Rough sport. Only one half played in Denver and Russell Wilson and Broncos already hearing boos. This after Russ was hearing boos last week from Seattle fans. Rough sport. https://t.co/QD0xJm7Y8u

Russell Wilson receiving boos from his new home crowd during his first home game has sparked quite a reaction from NFL fans. Fans are divided as to whether Wilson deserved the treatment from the Broncos faithful.

Many NFL fans went on Twitter to express their opinions on the situation. Here are some of the comments:

Matt @MattofLA23 @ChuckModi1 He ate $256M knowing he's absolute trash. Boo this overrated clown. @ChuckModi1 He ate $256M knowing he's absolute trash. Boo this overrated clown.

Wiseguy @wiseguyinsider @ChuckModi1 Marshawn Lynch and Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman carried him @ChuckModi1 Marshawn Lynch and Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman carried him

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 @ejk_MN I don’t think boos are ever warranted over a bad half. Brady and Burrow also layer eggs in first half. @ejk_MN I don’t think boos are ever warranted over a bad half. Brady and Burrow also layer eggs in first half.

Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 @RealBirdLawyer After six years of the likes of Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemien, Joe Flacco and Drew Lock, it took one half of football at Mile High for the Bronco faithful to boo Russell Wilson.



God help me but I love it After six years of the likes of Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemien, Joe Flacco and Drew Lock, it took one half of football at Mile High for the Bronco faithful to boo Russell Wilson. God help me but I love it

Jan O'Driscoll @JanODriscoll @LukasMcLean90 @kvalenzuela17 People need to realize that he's a good qb. Not a great one. No shame in that. @LukasMcLean90 @kvalenzuela17 People need to realize that he's a good qb. Not a great one. No shame in that.

The Broncos surrendered a ton of draft picks to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks via trade. They also rewarded him with a massive contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. This was before playing a single snap for his new team. This seems to be where some of the fans' frustrations come from. While it has only been two games, fans are expecting more from him immediately.

Russell Wilson's final season with the Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

The 2021 NFL season was Wilson's final year with the Seattle Seahawks. In that campaign, he had one of the worst statistical performances of his entire career by several measures. It was the first time he's ever finished any season of his career with a losing record, finishing 6-8 overall as the starter.

His 3,113 passing yards and 54.7 QBR were both career-lows for Russell Wilson. He also failed to eclipse 30 touchdown passes for the first time since the 2016 season. He set another career-low with just 183 ruching yards, so maybe his sudden drop in production played a factor in why the Seahawks traded him.

Denver will host the San Francisco 49ers in their next match. A lot of people will be watching, judging, and maybe even booing. Keep an eye out for this one in Week 3.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far