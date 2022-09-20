"Broncos nation, let’s boo!" , "250 million, lays egg vs Texans at home, the boos might be warranted" - NFL fans left divided over fans booing Russell Wilson during first home game at Denver

Russell Wilson spent the first ten years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He helped the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl twice and won a ring in one of them. He was then traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
The Broncos entered the year with high expectations, especially with a favorable schedule to begin the season. Russell Wilson would open his 2022 season by returning to Seattle to face off against his former team, but his homecoming was spoiled by getting booed before the start of the game and eventually leaving with a loss.
Week 2 presented another opportunity for Wilson to shine as the Broncos hosted the Houston Texans, one of the worst teams in the NFL. He received a warm welcome from the fans in Denver before the game started. But later in the game he was booed, this time by Broncos fans. He eventually led the team to a 16-9 victory.
Russell Wilson receiving boos from his new home crowd during his first home game has sparked quite a reaction from NFL fans. Fans are divided as to whether Wilson deserved the treatment from the Broncos faithful.
Many NFL fans went on Twitter to express their opinions on the situation. Here are some of the comments:
The Broncos surrendered a ton of draft picks to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks via trade. They also rewarded him with a massive contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. This was before playing a single snap for his new team. This seems to be where some of the fans' frustrations come from. While it has only been two games, fans are expecting more from him immediately.
Russell Wilson's final season with the Seattle Seahawks
The 2021 NFL season was Wilson's final year with the Seattle Seahawks. In that campaign, he had one of the worst statistical performances of his entire career by several measures. It was the first time he's ever finished any season of his career with a losing record, finishing 6-8 overall as the starter.
His 3,113 passing yards and 54.7 QBR were both career-lows for Russell Wilson. He also failed to eclipse 30 touchdown passes for the first time since the 2016 season. He set another career-low with just 183 ruching yards, so maybe his sudden drop in production played a factor in why the Seahawks traded him.
Denver will host the San Francisco 49ers in their next match. A lot of people will be watching, judging, and maybe even booing. Keep an eye out for this one in Week 3.
NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.