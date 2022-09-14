"Russell Wilson brought that poverty franchise their only ring and that's what they give him?", "Did Seattle even have football fans before Russ??" - NFL fans call out Seahawks supporters for booing Broncos QB

After spending his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks so far, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in one of the most shocking moves of the 2022 NFL offseason. Wilson didn't have to wait long to face off against his former team for the first time ever, as the Seahawks and Broncos kicked off their 2022 NFL season in a Week 1 prime-time showdown on Monday Night Football.

It was one of the most highly anticipated games of Week 1 as well as the entire 2022 NFL season. Russell Wilson is an absolute legend in Seattle, helping them win their only Super Bowl ring. He and his wife Ciara are also a part of the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders professional soccer team in the MLS, as well as being involved with many events and charities within the city.

Wilson never caused any public drama for the Seahawks and is considered a true role model by many for his philanthropic work. It seemed fairly obvious that he would receive a warm welcome from Seahawks fans in his return home.

alex @highlghtheaven Russell Wilson gets booed coming out of the tunnel Russell Wilson gets booed coming out of the tunnel https://t.co/M4w6Du70Fy

This was not the case for Russell Wilson in Week 1 as he entered the stadium for the first time as a visitor and was mostly booed by the home crowd. Many NFL fans around the league went on Twitter following the home crowd's reaction to express their opinions on the situation. Most were shocked to hear the boos for Wilson. Here are some of the top comments.

Jason Wuchiski @jwoosh1 @highlghtheaven Classy…true sign that they’re not actually fans. In fact, did Seattle even have football fans before Russ?? LOL. The “12”s lol…so funny @highlghtheaven Classy…true sign that they’re not actually fans. In fact, did Seattle even have football fans before Russ?? LOL. The “12”s lol…so funny

eduardo ﾒ𝟶 @mookieplswin @highlghtheaven he brought that poverty franchise their only ring and that’s what they give him? @highlghtheaven he brought that poverty franchise their only ring and that’s what they give him?

Erik @airjettas @highlghtheaven kinda lame. the dude was traded away because his window in seattle was closed and he was always respectful and professional about it @highlghtheaven kinda lame. the dude was traded away because his window in seattle was closed and he was always respectful and professional about it

Brennan McKinney (ChiefBlue4298) @STLBluesFan98 @highlghtheaven @UrinatingTree the fans shouldn’t be booing Russ, they should be booing the front office for not getting him a good O-line after Russ demanded it so many times after running for his life every game @highlghtheaven @UrinatingTree the fans shouldn’t be booing Russ, they should be booing the front office for not getting him a good O-line after Russ demanded it so many times after running for his life every game

Cole @colerankinn @highlghtheaven Seahawks fans didn’t deserve him if they’re booing him @highlghtheaven Seahawks fans didn’t deserve him if they’re booing him

Ryan Bailey @Rybailey11 @highlghtheaven I wonder if that was part of the script Russle Wilson always is playing in his head. @highlghtheaven I wonder if that was part of the script Russle Wilson always is playing in his head.

EnriqueDT510 🇲🇽 @EnriqueDelToro6 @highlghtheaven Honestly this was kind of stupid for them to boo Russell Wilson. Dude is the greatest Seahawks player ever, guided them to their super bowl, and brought them a decade of winning! @highlghtheaven Honestly this was kind of stupid for them to boo Russell Wilson. Dude is the greatest Seahawks player ever, guided them to their super bowl, and brought them a decade of winning!

CJL322 @CJL3221 @highlghtheaven dang and i thought eagles fans were the worst in the nfl. nice way to boo the best player in franchise won a superbowl and gave 110% everytime he was on the field. you need to boo the gm and the people in the office for not giving this man a oline for so many years. @highlghtheaven dang and i thought eagles fans were the worst in the nfl. nice way to boo the best player in franchise won a superbowl and gave 110% everytime he was on the field. you need to boo the gm and the people in the office for not giving this man a oline for so many years.

Jacob1999 @Jacob_1943 @highlghtheaven After all he did for that city on and especially off the field smh 🤦🏻‍♂️ @highlghtheaven After all he did for that city on and especially off the field smh 🤦🏻‍♂️

The general consensus from NFL fans is that it was disrespectful for the Seahawks home crowd to boo Wilson after everything he did for Seattle. It's also been pointed out that he didn't leave the Seahawks, but was instead traded by the organization to a new team.

Russell Wilson's legendary career with the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is one of the greatest players in Seattle Seahawks history and is likely a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played ten years with the team and was selected to nine Pro Bowls while recording a 113-60-1 overall record, including nine winning seasons.

Wilson helped the Seahawks reach the playoffs eight times during his ten seasons as the starting quarterback. He led them to win two Conference Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

