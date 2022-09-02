Highest-paid players in the NFL: Russell Wilson's new contract sees QB become one of the league's richest players

The 2022 NFL offseason has featured many massive contracts that have ranked among the largest of all time. While many positions have received huge pay days this year, including wide receivers, edge rushers, and defensive backs, it's the quarterbacks who still headline the list.

The quarterbacks are the highest paid players in the NFL by a significant margin. Their incredible contracts justify their importance to their teams' success. Russell Wilson recently joined the list of several quarterbacks who have signed enormous deals in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Here's where Wilson ranks among the top five highest paid players by AAV entering the 2022 NFL season.

#5 - Patrick Mahomes - $45 million

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes made history when he signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. His ten-year extension was worth $450 million and brought his total contract value to $503 million over 12 years. Both amounts set new NFL records.

Shop4Fem @Shop4Fem Lionel Messi's leaked Barcelona mega-contract is worth $122 million per year more than Patrick Mahomes' record-breaking Chiefs deal dlvr.it/RrsVtC Lionel Messi's leaked Barcelona mega-contract is worth $122 million per year more than Patrick Mahomes' record-breaking Chiefs deal dlvr.it/RrsVtC https://t.co/WD6iAoSunD

The record-setting contract set a new standard across all sports. It became the largest deal ever signed in American sports history and the second-largest ever in the entire world of sports, trailing only Lionel Messi.

#4 - Deshaun Watson - $46 million

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL offseason. The move was a bit controversial due to Watson's pending legal situation, but the Browns acquired their quarterback of the future.

The Browns doubled down on their investment by signing Watson to a five-year contract extension worth $230 million in fully guaranteed money. The new deal sets an NFL record for the most guaranteed money on any single player contract ever. It puts Watson among the five highest paid players of all time entering the 2022 season.

#3 - Kyler Murray - $46.1 million

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray signed his massive contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after Deshaun Watson signed his deal with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL offseason. Murray's new contract slightly surpassed Watson's total value by just half a million dollars, earning him an additional $100,000 per season over five years.

While Murray may have gained a slight advantage over Watson in terms of total value, he didn't receive nearly as much guaranteed money, which is often the most important contract factor to players. Murray will receive $160 million in guaranteed money.

#2 - Russell Wilson - $49 million

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is the most recent NFL superstar to sign an enormous contract extension during the 2022 offseason. He was traded to the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason and had reportedly been working with the organization on a new deal, but now the two sides have come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.



Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. https://t.co/uk6yelOL3j

Wilson's new contract is worth $245 million over five years, making him the second-highest paid player in the league by AAV. The deal also includes $165 million in guaranteed money, surpassing the guaranteed portion of Murray's contract extension he recently signed.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers - $50.3 million

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, like several other quarterbacks on this list, also signed a massive contract during the 2022 offseason that set a new NFL record. Like Patrick Mahomes, Rodgers' set a new standard across all American sports when he signed a three-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers worth more than $150 million in fully guaranteed money.

Rodgers is the only player in American sports history to sign a contract that exceeds $50 million in AAV. He is currently the highest-paid athlete per year entering the 2022 season in the entire country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe