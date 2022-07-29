Russell Wilson reportedly rejected Browns, forcing team to turn attention to Deshaun Watson 

Russell Wilson spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he found great success. He is one of the greatest players in franchise history, having been selected to nine Pro Bowls while winning two conference championships and a Super Bowl ring.

Wilson shocked the NFL world when he requested a trade from the Seahawks during the 2022 NFL offseason. It was recently reported by journalist Dov Kleiman that the Cleveland Browns attempted to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks prior to him being traded to the Denver Broncos.

However, Wilson executed a no-trade clause in his contract, blocking any deal from potentially getting done.

Wilson wasn't interested in playing in Cleveland and went to Denver. The #Browns have attempted to trade for then #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before acquiring Deshaun Watson from the #Texans , according to @AllbrightNFL Wilson wasn't interested in playing in Cleveland and went to Denver. The #Browns have attempted to trade for then #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before acquiring Deshaun Watson from the #Texans, according to @AllbrightNFL Wilson wasn't interested in playing in Cleveland and went to Denver.

The Browns made the decision during the 2022 NFL offseason to upgrade their quarterback position and move on from Baker Mayfield, who was eventually traded to the Carolina Panthers.

After missing out on Russell Wilson, the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson via trade with the Houston Texans. They landed an elite quarterback, but he may not have been their first choice.

It's also been reported that if the Browns wanted Wilson, they had the opportunity to acquire him prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. The Seahawks apparently offered Wilson to the Browns in exchange for the first overall pick in the draft that year.

The Browns declined the offer and instead selected Baker Mayfield rather than Josh Allen, who the Seahawks were reportedly interested in.

NBC reported that back in 2018, the #Sahawks offered Wilson to the #Browns for their 1st overall pick with the idea of drafting now #Bills QB Josh Allen but Cleveland turned them down and draft Baker Mayfield.

After missing opportunities to acquire Russell Wilson, then passing on Josh Allen, and eventually moving on from Baker Mayfield, the Browns will enter the 2022 NFL season with Deshaun Watson as their franchise quarterback.

He sat out the entire 2021 NFL season, but when he last played in 2020, he led the entire NFL in passing yards.

Russell Wilson believes Broncos give him a better shot than the Browns at another Super Bowl ring

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has made it perfectly clear that his number one goal, above anything else, is to win more Super Bowl rings. He believes that moving on from the Seahawks gave him the best chance to do so.

He also believes that the Broncos present a better opportunity than the Browns, which is why he chose to reject a possible move to the Cleveland team.

The Broncos offense is loaded with young weapons at skill positions, including Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Javonte Williams. They are also more likely to allow him to throw the ball more often than the Browns would, who prefer a run-heavy offensive scheme.

The Broncos appear to be just an elite quarterback away from becoming legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and now they have one of the best in the NFL. The move seemed like a perfect fit for both sides, who each got exactly what they were looking for. Time will tell if it leads to a Super Bowl ring.

