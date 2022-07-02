Report - New Broncos owners want Peyton Manning to join team in their quest for a Super Bowl title

Rob Walton, better known as the Walmart billionaire, recently purchased the Denver Broncos. Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and his son-in-law Greg Penner purchased the franchise for roughly $4.6 billion. The sale is awaiting approval from the NFL, but once it goes through, Walton will be the majority owner with his children as minority owners.

One priority that Walton has as owner is to bring in Peyton Manning for a role with the team. The Walton-Penner ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization.

Denver Broncos @Broncos The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.



Statements: The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.Statements: https://t.co/tMcfuAifeS

This could eventually mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise. The role wasn't specified, but it seems like Walton would like Manning to have/run some ownership.

Troy Renck @TroyRenck Dropping new #Broncos pod in morning. Talking about a potential role for Peyton Manning with team, and what Rob Walton and the Walton-Penner group's ownership means. I chop it up with @1043TheFan 's @MaseDenver . Had a blast talking all things Broncos with Mase. #Denver7 Dropping new #Broncos pod in morning. Talking about a potential role for Peyton Manning with team, and what Rob Walton and the Walton-Penner group's ownership means. I chop it up with @1043TheFan's @MaseDenver. Had a blast talking all things Broncos with Mase. #Denver7 https://t.co/SZ1Up12JD9

Peyton Manning has been heavily involved with Russell Wilson and the Broncos this offseason

Denver Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

It would be a smart choice to give Peyton Manning a role with the team. He is a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and won one of those victories with Denver. Manning has also been seen helping newly-acquired quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

Peyton Manning spoke on the Rich Eisen Show about how he's helped Wilson settle in Denver. Manning said:

“I try to be there as a resource for Russell if he has questions. I have shared with him a couple of things that helped me in my transition. And I've also shared that with the Broncos, with Coach Hackett, who reached out to me. It's a lot of little things. Can you implement the same cadence that he had in Seattle? Any common plays that he really liked in Seattle. I would put those in the playbook and Denver did that with me."

Manning added that he's expecting big things out of Wilson this year:

"When I signed here as a free agent, I was of course coming off an injury. So the Broncos did a lot of things to help make the transition much easier. Coach Hackett will do that with Russell. He's already established himself as a leader in this locker room and with these young receivers. I'm expecting big things out of him starting this year.”

Manning and Wilson have remained in touch all offseason and Wilson says he's made life in Denver easier for himself. As to whether this will lead to a Super Bowl victory, well that will be revealed in time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

