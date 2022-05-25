"You don’t usually see that type of reaction" - Broncos players left in awe over Russell Wilson’s brilliance at OTAs

Russell Wilson has been with the Denver Broncos for several months now, but OTAs have given the NFL world (including his teammates) the best look at the quarterback.

One NFL media member, James Palmer of the NFL Network, recounted his reaction to the quarterback's first pocket escape, leading to a touchdown. Palmer wrote on Twitter:

"In a team period in the redzone, Russell Wilson scrambled. Did the reverse spin we’ve seen so many times and threw on the run for a TD. He was swarmed by offensive players after the play. It was interesting, you don’t usually see that type of reaction in the middle of a period."

Based on this vertical slice retelling of events taking place on the practice field in Denver, some may say there is a new level of energy infecting the building. Palmer, the one telling the story, has a history of covering the team. Put simply, when he called the reaction unusual, the words have extra meaning.

The Denver Broncos' quarterback carousel

Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

At this point, the Broncos' search for a quarterback has taken them from one end of the spectrum to the other. From free agency to the top of the draft to the end of the draft, the team tried every avenue in the years leading up to the trade for Wilson.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver



* Russell Wilson 6th, behind Mahomes, Rodgers, Tannehill, Allen & Carr (Herbert 9th)

* All AFC West QBs in top 10

* More AFC West QBs in the top 10 (4) than entire NFC (2)

* Brady 20th

* Bridgewater 24th; Lock 31st Arjun Menon @arjunmenon100



According to the Seahawks' website, in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick, the team traded first, second, and fifth-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022, in addition to Shelby Harris, Drew Lock, and Noah Fant.

Trevor Siemian was a seventh-round draft pick, while Paxton Lynch was a first-round draft selection. Case Keenum was a free agent acquisition. Drew Lock was a second-round draft pick. Put simply, every lever short of selling the farm was pulled in the quarterback search.

According to the Seahawks' website, in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick, the team traded first, second, and fifth-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022, in addition to Shelby Harris, Drew Lock, and Noah Fant. Broncos fans agree that with their new quarterback, their team is getting its most mobile quarterback since, arguably, Tim Tebow.

According to Pro Football Reference, since 2017, WIlson is 38-30 and has thrown for roughly 145 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. On his watch, the team has also made the playoffs three times since 2017. However, since losing the Super Bowl at the end of the 2014 season, the team hasn't won multiple playoff games in a season since.

Most agree that 2021 serves as the worst season of the veteran quarterback's career. In 14 starts, he went 6-8, throwing for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Will a fresh breath of air in Denver correct the quarterback's stumbles in 2021, or was 2021 the start of a troubling new decline for the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller?

