Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy flaunts baby bump in BTS of maternity photoshoot

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy are expecting their third child in the coming months. On Tuesday, Kennedy spent time documenting her current pregnancy.In a post on her Instagram Story, Kennedy Stidham revealed that she spent that morning taking solo maternity photos with a photographer. For the maternity photoshoot, Kennedy wore a long-sleeved white shirt that was unbuttoned to show off her bump. She paired the look with denim shorts and knee-high boots. &quot;spent the morning doing solo maternity pics with @brookealexandriastudio&quot;Kennedy Stidham shared a glimpse at her maternity photoshoot. (Photo via Kennedy Stidham's Instagram Story)Jarrett and Kennedy Stidam announced that they were expecting their third child on Instagram in May. The couple is already parents to daughter Lennon who was born in April 2022 and son Madden who was born in March 2024. Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shared gameday look as Broncos take Week 1 winQuarterback Jarrett Stidham kicked off his seventh season in the National Football League on Sunday afternoon. This will be the third season the backup quarterback is with Denver and his wife Kennedy shared photos from the home opener. In a post on Instagram, Kennedy Stidham shared her photos of herself and daughter Lennon posing for photos with the quarterback. Kennedy wore her husband's number eight Denver Broncos jersey that she made into a cropped top and white shorts. Accessorizing with a football shaped handbag that had the Denver Broncos logo. Their three-year-old daughter Lennon also wore her dad's Broncos jersey and a white skirt.&quot;biggest fans of #8 !!!! 🫶🏼🧡💙&quot;-Kennedy Stidham wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJarrett Stidham was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the team before he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in May 2022. He made his first NFL start in 2022, after the Raiders benched Derek Carr towards the end of the season. Jarrett Stidham became a free agent after the season and signed with the Denver Broncos in 2023 on a two-year contract. He resigned with the Broncos in March 2025 on a two-year deal worth $12 million and is once again Bo Nix's backup.