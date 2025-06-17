Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham and wife, Kennedy, share romantic kiss after attending beachside wedding

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham attended a wedding with his pregnant wife, Kennedy, over the weekend. The couple is expecting their third baby together. On Sunday, Kennedy shared a snap of attending a wedding ceremony with her husband.
She posted a romantic picture of the couple sharing a kiss by the beachside. It was a beautiful location with a beach on one side, and they were standing on a balcony.
Kennedy Stidham shared the romantic picture with a heart emoji in the caption.
The Stidham couple looked elegant in beautiful outfits. Kennedy styled an off-shoulder purple gown, pairing it with a necklace and rings, while her husband wore a blue blazer and matching pants, along with a white shirt.
Jarrett Stidham met his wife, Kennedy, while he was in college. The pair started dating and tied the knot in 2019.
Jarrett Stidham and Kennedy announce gender of their third baby
Stidham and his wife, Kennedy, revealed the gender of their third baby by sharing a video on YouTube on May 21. She shared a video on her channel, which has 21.5K subscribers.
The duo mostly talked about parenting and their journey with two young kids before standing in front of a white setting with their eyes closed.
The NFL star was excited and dancing with joy. Their elder daughter, Lennon, walked to them with a flower bouquet in hand. She gave her parents the pink flowers, revealing the gender of the third baby.
Stidham and Kennedy welcomed a girl in 2022, named Lennon Love Stidham. In 2024, they were blessed with a boy, named Madden Thaddeus Stidham.
Stidham celebrated Mother’s Day by posting a picture with his children and wife, writing a heartfelt caption.
"Happy Mother’s Day to the best mama in the world. We are so thankful for you and for you being the rock of this family. We love you the biggest much."
The NFL star shared a photo from a forest-themed photoshoot. Kennedy was seen wearing a cream-colored gown while carrying their daughter, and Jarrett was lovingly looking at her while holding their son.
