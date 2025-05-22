Jarrett Stidham and wife Kennedy get surprised during an emotional gender reveal [VIDEO]

Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy, are expecting their third child together. The couple announced the good news last week by sharing a joint post on Instagram.

On May 22, they even revealed the gender of the baby by sharing an emotional video on YouTube. Kennedy Stidham posted a baby "gender reveal" video on her channel, where she has 21.5K subscribers.

She uploaded a sweet six-minute video in which the pair initially talked about their baby and then revealed the gender.

It was an emotional moment. The couple stands beside a white curtain, closing their eyes. They both were wearing matching white outfits for the announcement of the big news.

Meanwhile, their daughter, Lennon, walked up to them with a flower bouquet in her hand. The little girl handed the bouquet to her parents, who then jumped in surprise upon knowing that they were going to have another baby girl.

Lennon was carrying pink flowers, revealing the gender of baby number three. Kennedy Stidham just took the bouquet from her daughter’s hand, jumping in joy, and then she revealed the good news to their daughter.

"You're going to have a little sister," said Stidham and Kennedy in unison. (5:15)

And then Jarrett hilariously said:

"Madden, dang it. We're outnumbered again."

The couple shared a kiss towards the end of the video while celebrating the emotional moment with their kids.

Jarrett Stidham celebrates Mother’s Day with an emotional post for his wife

On May 11, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Jarrett Stidham shared a family picture on his Instagram account celebrating the big day. He posted an adorable picture of himself carrying their son while Kennedy was holding their daughter, posing with trees in the background.

Sharing the post, the NFL star penned down a message for his wife, calling her the "best mama in the world." He wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to the best mama in the world. We are so thankful for you and for you being the rock of this family. We love you the biggest much."

In the picture, the mother and daughter wore the same dress while the father and son wore matching outfits. Jarrett Stidham tied the knot with Kennedy back in 2019 and they were blessed with their first child and daughter, Lennon Love Stidham, in 2022. In 2024, they welcomed their baby boy, Madden Thaddeus Stidham.

