"Being black, I'm at a disadvantage in the NFL" - Broncos RB coach calls out teams' racist stance against hiring coaches of color

Whether it is the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, or any other team in the NFL, one running back coach is sounding off about racism throughout the league's hiring practices. According to USA Today, Denver Broncos running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley delivered cutting remarks about the state of racism in the NFL.

Wheatley claimed that his role as a running backs coach was a dead-end in the eyes of some and explained how he was stuck. Here's how he put it:

"Already, being Black, I'm at a disadvantage in the NFL. Then coaching the running backs, you're not working with the quarterbacks. So, to some coaches, you're in no man's land."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Broncos named former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach under Nathaniel Hackett. The #Broncos named former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach under Nathaniel Hackett.

Wheatley seemed to claim that quarterbacks, being the highest-profile position on the team, give a greater spotlight to their coaches over running backs. Of course, the statement could also be interpreted as a shot at the running backs as well, although they have not commented yet.

Wheatley has been the coach at Morgan State since 2019 after serving as running backs coach for Michigan and the Jaguars.



The Broncos are expected to hire ex-Michigan and NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach, sources tell @on3sports.Wheatley has been the coach at Morgan State since 2019 after serving as running backs coach for Michigan and the Jaguars.

Tyrone Wheatley's running back room with Broncos

Melvin Gordon (No. 25) spotted on the sideline

Tyrone Wheatley heads Denver's running back position in coaching up the players lining up in the offensive backfield. The room comprises of Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone. Damarea Crockett is also listed as the fourth-string back, but he is on the Injured Reserve.

Williams is in his second season after an impressive rookie year. In 203 rushes in 2021, he earned 903 yards and four touchdowns. In three games, he has earned 176 yards and no touchdowns on 37 carries.

Melvin Gordon, who spent a decent amount of time in free agency this year, was also with the Broncos in 2021. Last year, he rushed 203 times for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. This year, he has rushed 34 times for 131 yards and a touchdown through three games.

Mike Boone, meanwhile, was added in 2021 and has been an essential bystander with very little production. This year, he has one reception for two yards.

