Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 3: Running back rankings

The running back position in NFL Fantasy football is often what wins and loses you your matchup. Any running back has the potential to break off a huge play and take it all the way to the house. While running backs such as Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley are must-starts this year, some backs have question marks surrounding them.

Be it the offense they find themselves in, or the lackluster play, there are some running backs that you should start this week. On the other hand, there are some that you should avoid.

NFL Fantasy Running Backs 2022 Week 3: Start 'Em

David Montgomery - Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

David Montgomery should be starting for you in Week 3 if you have him in your fantasy squad. The Bears come up against the Houston Texans, who have allowed an average of 27.4 fantasy points per game to running backs so far. Not only that, they have also allowed the most rushing yards this season too.

Montgomery had a solid outing in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, clocking up 15.8 fantasy points. You should confidently start him in Week 3.

James Robinson - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders

Despite tearing his achilles last season, James Robinson has re-asserted himself as the starting running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is despite the presence of Travis Etienne.

He's surpassed 15 points in both his outings thus far and is set to do so again. Robinson comes up against a Los Angeles Chargers defense who allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in 2021. As such, Robinson is a must-start this week.

Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks

NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams

After an excellent Week 1 outing, Cordarrelle Patterson only amassed 41 total yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, he's a solid running back option in the Atlanta Falcons' Week 3 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards to backs so far in 2022, so expect Marcus Mariota to feed Patterson throughout.

NFL Fantasy Running Backs 2022 Week 3: Sit 'Em

Chase Edmonds - Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

NFL - Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

Chase Edmonds is a must-sit this week against the Buffalo Bills. He split carries in the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens with Raheem Mostert. Mostert previously worked under new head coach Mike McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers, so could favor Mostert in the long run.

Edmonds also comes up against a stout Bills defense who held Derrick Henry to just 25 yards on the ground in Week 2.

Devin Singletary - Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

NFL - Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Starting running backs might be best avoided altogether in this clash, as Devin Singletary is also a sit. Over the course of two games, Devin Singletary has only amassed 14 total carries. Zach Moss and James Cook have been stealing game time away from him. Josh Allen is a notorious threat at the goaline, which further detracts from Singletary's projections.

The Dolphins have also allowed just 7.9 fantasy points per game so far this season, the fewest in the NFL.

Melvin Gordon - Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers

NFL - Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' offense has struggled since Russell Wilson came to town. They come up against arguably the best rush defense in the league in the 49ers in Week 3. This means you should sit Melvin Gordon this week.

Gordon has sat behind Javonte Williams in the early stages of 2022, rushing for just 105 yards on 22 attempts so far this year. The 49ers have allowed the second fewest rushing yards this season (135) and the fewest yards per carry (2.6).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far