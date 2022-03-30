"Your President dad said he would date your sister on national television" - Broncos star viciously trolls Donald Trump Jr. over Will Smith's Oscar slap

More than a year after Donald Trump's last day in office, his son took to Twitter to express frustration over Will Smith's Oscar slap. In the tweet, Trump Jr. pointed out that Smith assaulted someone on national television and received an award later that evening instead of being arrested.

Here's what he said:

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr



"What kind of privilege is it when you can assault someone on national television and then go ahead and win an Oscar rather than go to jail? Asking for millions of supposedly privileged people. #Oscars"

The Tweet got plenty of responses, including one from Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. Here was his response:

Dre'Mont Jones @TheOfficial_80 Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr



"Your President dad said he would date your sister on national television…come on fam lol."

Jones' point was that Donald Trump Jr's father, the former president, received as much privilege with his actions. To add to Jones' point, the president's lawyer admitted as much with one of the most famous quotes of his run. Trump's lawyer essentially said he could shoot someone in broad daylight and get away with it.

Dre'Mont Jones' Trump quote puts the star back on the map in a pivotal season

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Dre'Mont Jones is a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos. He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and 71st overall. His rookie season showed flashes, but it was relatively quiet overall. That season, Jones earned a 66.9 PFF grade with four sacks.

His second season was significantly better than his first. He had 25 solo tackles, seven sacks and earned a 74.7 PFF grade. However, 2021 saw the defensive lineman take a big step back. The number of solo tackles dropped to 16, as did the number of sacks. Jones earned a 57.8 PFF grade.

The lineman has a lot on the line now entering his fourth season. He's entering an extension window. His play over the next 17 games could determine whether he gets an extension offer or if he'll be a journeyman in his career. If he has a repeat season similar to 2021, he will likely fall into the latter category.

Some think Jones will get a much bigger opportunity to prove himself this season without Shelby Harris on the roster, thanks to the Russell Wilson trade. Additionally, with the team having fewer picks in 2022, there will be fewer opportunities for them to bring in competition for Jones this season. Meaning, Jones could get as fair of a shot as anyone.

