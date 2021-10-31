Washington vs. Broncos injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

The Washington Football Team will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Mile High on Sunday to take on the Denver Broncos, who are also in desperate need of a win after losing four straight.
Both teams are slipping out of contention in their respective divisions, but a win on Sunday could salvage hopes of a wild-card spot in the playoffs.
How are both teams doing health-wise ahead of this huge clash? Check out the injury report and the probable starting lineup for this game:
Washington vs. Broncos injury report
Washington Football Team
Denver Broncos
Washington vs. Broncos starting lineups
Washington Football Team
QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown | TE - Ricky Seals-Jones | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer, Saahdiq Charles
DL - Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K - Chris Blewitt | P - Tress Way
Denver Broncos
QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon, Andrew Beck | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Andersen
DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Von Miller, Justin Strnad, Micah Kiser, Jonathon Cooper | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin