Washington vs. Broncos injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

Washington Football Team DE Chase Young
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Oct 31, 2021 12:09 PM IST
The Washington Football Team will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Mile High on Sunday to take on the Denver Broncos, who are also in desperate need of a win after losing four straight.

Both teams are slipping out of contention in their respective divisions, but a win on Sunday could salvage hopes of a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

How are both teams doing health-wise ahead of this huge clash? Check out the injury report and the probable starting lineup for this game:

Washington vs. Broncos injury report

Washington Football Team

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
William Jackson IIICBKneeQuestionable
Brandon ScherffG KneeQuestionable
Cam SimsWRHamstringQuestionable
Cornelius LucasTIllnessQuestionable
Dyami BrownWRKneeOut
Sam CosmiOLAnkleOut
Curtis SamuelWRGroinOut

Denver Broncos

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Von MillerOLBAnkleQuestionable
Jamar JohnsonSQuadQuestionable
Mike PurcellDLThumbOut

Washington vs. Broncos starting lineups

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown | TE - Ricky Seals-Jones | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer, Saahdiq Charles

DL - Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K - Chris Blewitt | P - Tress Way

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon, Andrew Beck | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Andersen

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Von Miller, Justin Strnad, Micah Kiser, Jonathon Cooper | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
