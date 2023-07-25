After Bronny James cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin, NFL world send prayers out for LeBron James' son

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. The 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed and fell unconscious during basketball practice at the University of Southern California's Galen Center.
The incident sent shockwaves through the sports fraternity. Fortunately, reports on Tuesday revealed that Bronny is now in stable condition and out of the ICU.
Bronny's recovery seems to be going well and the NFL community was quick to send its well-wishes to the teenage sensation. One major pro football star who offered his prayers to the young athlete was Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin who wrote:
"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."
Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury in January 2023 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field when he collided with Tee Higgins but made a strong recovery after a huge scare.
Former NFL wideout Dez Bryant, analyst Stephen A. Smith and Washington Commanders co-owner Earvin 'Magic' Johnson were among others who also sent their well wishes for Bronny:
Latest update on LeBon James' son Bronny James
On Tuesday, a spokesperson close to LeBron James' family said that Bronny was out of danger and no longer in the intensive care unit:
“Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”
Many believe that Bronny will follow in the footsteps of his father LeBron, who has won four-time NBA championships and 19 All-Star honors. However, the main objective for the teenager now will be to make a speedy recovery before thinking of getting back on the basketball court.
5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!