After Bronny James cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin, NFL world send prayers out for LeBron James' son

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. The 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed and fell unconscious during basketball practice at the University of Southern California's Galen Center.

The incident sent shockwaves through the sports fraternity. Fortunately, reports on Tuesday revealed that Bronny is now in stable condition and out of the ICU.

Bronny's recovery seems to be going well and the NFL community was quick to send its well-wishes to the teenage sensation. One major pro football star who offered his prayers to the young athlete was Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin who wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 @HamlinIsland 🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well.🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.

Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury in January 2023 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field when he collided with Tee Higgins but made a strong recovery after a huge scare.

Former NFL wideout Dez Bryant, analyst Stephen A. Smith and Washington Commanders co-owner Earvin 'Magic' Johnson were among others who also sent their well wishes for Bronny:

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Good Lord. Just heard about Bronny. Hearing he’s okay. Thank God! Prayers up to @KingJames and the entire family. #

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho 🏾 🏾 pic.twitter.com/jaG04dJOHC Praying fervently for the current health and future wellness, of Lebron James Jr. (Bronny James), who suffered cardiac arrest, but is now in stable condition.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson 🏾 Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Hoping he's okay



A spokesperson told TMZ: "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical… pic.twitter.com/U6X8stNYxf Unfortunate news: LeBron James' son, Bronny, was rushed to a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, according to @TMZ_SportsHoping he's okayA spokesperson told TMZ: "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Will Compton @_willcompton



Another reminder that you truly never know when something can happen



Glad he is okay and coming out of it 🏻 Terrifying news about Bronny JamesAnother reminder that you truly never know when something can happenGlad he is okay and coming out of it

Latest update on LeBon James' son Bronny James

LeBron James' son Bronny James

On Tuesday, a spokesperson close to LeBron James' family said that Bronny was out of danger and no longer in the intensive care unit:

“Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

Many believe that Bronny will follow in the footsteps of his father LeBron, who has won four-time NBA championships and 19 All-Star honors. However, the main objective for the teenager now will be to make a speedy recovery before thinking of getting back on the basketball court.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!