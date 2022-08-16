Ex-NFL player Aqib Talib's brother turns himself in for killing youth football coach

Yaqub Talib, brother of former All-Pro NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, turned himself into authorities following the killing of youth football coach Mike Hickmon. The Lancaster Police Department in Texas said Yaqub Talib was involved in a physical argument with officials on the football field prior to gunshots being fired at the site.

Police noted that the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot 'multiple times' before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Video of the incident shows a male wearing a black hoodie and hat, drawing out a gun and shooting. In the footage shot from the side of the football field, parents can be heard screaming and bickering amongst one another. Some spoke to referees at the end of the game before a scuffle broke out on the grass.

The fight grew bigger as more people ran to either join in or separate the group moments later. A total of five gunshots were then fired before Hickmon was seen lying on the field and not moving. Panic-struck parents could then be seen calling 911 on their cellphones as kids who saw the shooting were moved away swiftly.

Another coach, Heith Mayes, said the opposing team were upset about losing the game, threatening the referee:

"They were upset about losing. Dude came on the sideline and said it was going to punch the ref, so the ref called the game.”

Kerry Lewis, another coach, added:

“It's just not that important. It's not. It's not that serious. No one should be coming to a nine-year-olds' game and be fearful for their life or maybe my son gets shot while playing football. This has to stop.”

Lewis added that Hickmon’s son saw his father gunned down on the field:

“His son witnessed him getting shot and murdered on the field. These kids are innocent. They shouldn't have to witnesses what they witnessed. He was a genuine person, he was a loving person, he was a father first.”

Yaqub Talib and previous incidents with the law

Aqib with the Los Angeles Rams

The brother of the former Los Angeles Rams corner was indicted on a methamphetamine charge just three days prior to Hickmon’s murder. A grand jury charged Yaqub back in March this year with unlawful possession of a gun, with both of the cases presently still pending.

In 2014, Talib's brother found himself in the news following his arrest for a physical exchange at a nightclub in Dallas. Witnesses asserted that Talib was very intoxicated, tossing bottles and getting into fights with people.

He was taken into custody on a public intoxication charge; the outcome of the case was not known straight away.

One thing is for sure, Yaqub is looking at some very serious charges, including both murder and gun charges. We’ll see what happens now that he’s in custody after the police put out a manhunt to find him.

