Who is Yaqub Talib? Aqib Talib's brother wanted for killing youth football coach

The brother of former NFL superstar Aqib Talib is wanted by police in the state of Texas in relation to a shooting at a youth football game.

According to TMZ Sports, authorities are looking for Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, who they believe has a connection to the death of a man on Sunday.

Yaqub is reportedly a suspect for police in relation to the shooting that cost a man his life. According to police, Yaqub is wanted over the fatal shooting at a youth football game he was attending after a fight broke out.

Given that Lancaster police do not have Yaqub in custody as of yet, they have attached a former mugshot of Talib.

Joseph Pasteris @PasterisSports #Lancaster police in Texas provided me a press release on yesterday's shooting that involved suspect Yaqub Talib. Attached is his mugshot and the press release. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lancaster, Texas police. #Lancaster police in Texas provided me a press release on yesterday's shooting that involved suspect Yaqub Talib. Attached is his mugshot and the press release. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lancaster, Texas police. https://t.co/mPQu7jv5qg

It's not something you want to see happen anywhere in the world, especially at a youth football game. At the time of writing, it is not known what the fight was about or who instigated it, but one thing we know is that Yaqub is now a wanted man in the state of Texas over the shooting.

The name of the coach who lost his life is reportedly Mike Hickmon and there have been several social media posts about the tragic incident which took place in front of his nine-year-old son.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins 🏾 🏾 🏾 This was a Coach for a youth football team in Dallas, Texas. I don’t know this Coach and I’ve never met him a day in my life… but I do know that he didn’t deserve to have his life taken in front of his 9 year old son over no damn little football. RIP Coach Mike This was a Coach for a youth football team in Dallas, Texas. I don’t know this Coach and I’ve never met him a day in my life… but I do know that he didn’t deserve to have his life taken in front of his 9 year old son over no damn little football. RIP Coach Mike🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/XGU4nk674Z

Via texascrimelaw.com, the penalty for murder is a life sentence without parole or even a death sentence. In the state of Texas, first-degree murder carries a five to 99 year sentence. While it is not known what the charge will be if and when Yaqub is finally aprehended, the authorities will be looking far and wide for Yaqub.

His brother Aqib was at the youth football game at the time of the shooting as well, and his attorney released a statement via TMZSports:

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

It is a tragic time in the lives of all involved as they were simply just going to a youth football game on a Sunday and no one would have thought that a tragedy like this could happen.

