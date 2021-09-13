Brother's near-death experience on 9/11 pushed Jets HC Robert Saleh to chase his dreams

September 11, 2001 was a day that changed the way every American went about their everyday life. For newly hired New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, it changed the trajectory of the career path he was on and led him to his ultimate dream job.

Tuesday, September 11, 2001 started out as a beautiful, sunny morning. However, it didn't stay that way. Robert Saleh's brother, David, was working on the 61st floor of the South Towers at the World Trade Center at the Morgan Stanley offices.

When Slaeh's family found out about the attacks they, like thousands of others, tried to contact David. Sadly, there was no response. David found his way to the steps and began the climb down when an announcement was made telling employees to return to their offices. David Saleh decided to continue to his climb out of the South Tower, a move that ultimately saved his life.

The Saleh family remained on edge for hours until David was able to contact them around 4:00pm.

Robert Saleh, who worked as a financial analyst after graduating from Northern Michigan, took his brother's near-death experience as a life lesson. Saleh realized that life is short and that he wasn't living his dream. He contacted his high school football coach and asked if he knew of my opportunities in coaching.

This started Robert Saleh's coaching journey. He first worked as a defensive grad assistant for Michigan State University, Central Michigan University and the University of Georgia.

Saleh got his first taste as an NFL coach as an intern with the Houston Texans in 2005. He worked with the Texans until 2011 getting two promotions during his tenure, which included being a defensive quality control coach and then an assistant linebackers coach.

Saleh was then hired by the Seattle Seahawks as a defensive quality coach and was with the team during the Super Bowl XLVIII run in 2013.

Robert Saleh then became the linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-2016 until he was hired as the Defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

It was Saleh's four seasons with the 49ers as a defensive guru that helped him make a name for himself in the NFL coaching world. It led to him being interviewed and then hired by the New York Jets as the head coach.

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Robert Saleh made his debut as head coach for the New York Jets. Life has changed a lot in the past 20 years for the New York Jets head coach.

