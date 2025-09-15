Brown insider reveals reason predicting Myles Garrett trade request despite Browns DE signing $160,000,000 contract 6 months back

A long-term commitment to the Cleveland Browns may not be enough to prevent Myles Garrett from seeking other opportunities.The four-time First-team All-Pro defensive end requested a trade in February, and according to an insider, another one could be coming sooner rather than later.On Monday Tony Grossi was asked if Garett requesting another trade between now and the next off-season would be fact or fiction.“Based on his flip-flopping, I’d say fact,” Grossi said at 0:05.Garrett’s stated his desire to win as the biggest reason for his first trade request. The Browns have made the playoffs twice since Garrett’s arrival, but they were 3-14 in 2024. Despite that, he wound up extending his contract with the Browns, signing a four-year deal worth $160 million in March.“He is playing his best football and it’s not having an impact,” Grossi continued at 0:13.After two games, Garrett is tied for the league lead in sacks with 3.5, but the Browns are 0-2 and were hammered 41-17 by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.According to Grossi, Garret might be feeling like he’s wasting his career being in Cleveland.“He wants to be in the spotlight of the Super Bowl. He wants to have that big podium with thousands of reporters around him on media day. He wants that. He’s not gonna get it in Cleveland,” Grossi stated at 0:34.The Browns are one of four current NFL teams that have never made the Super Bowl, alongside the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.Garrett calls loss to the Ravens “embarrassing”Even after only two weeks of the regular season, it seems as though frustrations have boiled over for Garrett. The NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 didn’t mince words about his team’s performance versus Baltimore.“I mean, this s--- is embarrassing,” said Garrett.“And we’ve got to be better on defense, we’ve got to be better as a team.”The Ravens had a field goal in the opening quarter and a touchdown on a short field following a blocked punt in the second. Cleveland closed out the half, however, by forcing them into three straight three-and-outs. In the fourth quarter, though, the Browns gave up three touchdowns to Baltimore.At the start of the season, few would’ve expected the Browns’ success to come from their offense, but allowing 41 points was far too much for them to make up.They’ll face the third-highest scoring team in the NFC next Sunday, the Green Bay Packers, at Huntington Bank Field.