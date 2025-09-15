  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • Brown insider reveals reason predicting Myles Garrett trade request despite Browns DE signing $160,000,000 contract 6 months back

Brown insider reveals reason predicting Myles Garrett trade request despite Browns DE signing $160,000,000 contract 6 months back

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 15, 2025 16:52 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

A long-term commitment to the Cleveland Browns may not be enough to prevent Myles Garrett from seeking other opportunities.

Ad

The four-time First-team All-Pro defensive end requested a trade in February, and according to an insider, another one could be coming sooner rather than later.

On Monday Tony Grossi was asked if Garett requesting another trade between now and the next off-season would be fact or fiction.

“Based on his flip-flopping, I’d say fact,” Grossi said at 0:05.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Garrett’s stated his desire to win as the biggest reason for his first trade request. The Browns have made the playoffs twice since Garrett’s arrival, but they were 3-14 in 2024. Despite that, he wound up extending his contract with the Browns, signing a four-year deal worth $160 million in March.

“He is playing his best football and it’s not having an impact,” Grossi continued at 0:13.
Ad

After two games, Garrett is tied for the league lead in sacks with 3.5, but the Browns are 0-2 and were hammered 41-17 by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

According to Grossi, Garret might be feeling like he’s wasting his career being in Cleveland.

“He wants to be in the spotlight of the Super Bowl. He wants to have that big podium with thousands of reporters around him on media day. He wants that. He’s not gonna get it in Cleveland,” Grossi stated at 0:34.
Ad

The Browns are one of four current NFL teams that have never made the Super Bowl, alongside the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

Garrett calls loss to the Ravens “embarrassing”

Even after only two weeks of the regular season, it seems as though frustrations have boiled over for Garrett. The NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 didn’t mince words about his team’s performance versus Baltimore.

Ad
“I mean, this s--- is embarrassing,” said Garrett.
“And we’ve got to be better on defense, we’ve got to be better as a team.”

The Ravens had a field goal in the opening quarter and a touchdown on a short field following a blocked punt in the second. Cleveland closed out the half, however, by forcing them into three straight three-and-outs. In the fourth quarter, though, the Browns gave up three touchdowns to Baltimore.

Ad

At the start of the season, few would’ve expected the Browns’ success to come from their offense, but allowing 41 points was far too much for them to make up.

They’ll face the third-highest scoring team in the NFC next Sunday, the Green Bay Packers, at Huntington Bank Field.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications