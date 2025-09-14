"I try to carry that on my back": Myles Garrett vows to "play spoiler" in Ravens’ 30-year celebration of Browns' relocation

Myles Garrett plans to rain down on the Baltimore Ravens' 30-year celebration of the Browns' relocation. Former team owner Art Modell had planned on moving his team to Baltimore in 1996. However, after backlash and criticism, he left behind the team's legacy in Cleveland and was granted a new franchise, the Baltimore Ravens.

During their Week 2 showdown against the Browns, the Ravens will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the relocation. However, Myles Garrett hopes to help his team secure the win on the occasion.

"That's usually an older crowd than I hang out with, but I do hear it every now and then when I go to get gas," Garrett said as per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "So yeah, I do understand the feelings and the motives behind people's dislike of them and I'm one with the city. So I try to carry that on my back when we go in there and they come to our place. ... I want to go out there and play spoiler, that's about it."

The Browns selected Garrett with the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The defensive end has become a key player on the roster and was also honored as the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 record last season. Garrett wished for a trade with a "desire to win," but the team was reluctant to let him go. They gave him a four-year contract extension worth $160 million in March.

In their Week 1 loss to the Bengals, the defensive end had five total tackles, 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Myles Garrett supports Grant Delpit after his comments about Ravens star Derrick Henry

Browns safety Grant Delpit stated on Thursday that Ravens running back Derrick Henry was not hard to tackle. He responded, saying the truth will come out on the field on Sunday.

During Friday's press conference, Myles Garrett shared a neutral take, heaping praise on Henry's talent while also showcasing support for Delpit.

"We got to go out there and prove it. Talk is cheap," Garrett said as per Newsweek. "I mean, (Henry is) a hell of a player. He's a Hall of Fame talent, but go to go out there and have our guy's back.

"So we're going to support him in the best way we can, and that's by slowing him down and stopping the run game and nullifying their best talents as best as we can."

The Browns vs Ravens showdown will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

