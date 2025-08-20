"Myles Garrett is a clown for speeding"- NFL fans react as Browns DE boldly rejects addressing his latest 100 mph traffic violation

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is in the spotlight for the way he handled questions about his latest traffic violation.

Ad

Reporters pressed him Tuesday in Berea about being stopped for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone earlier this month.

He repeatedly steered the conversation toward football and the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'd honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I'm doing off field, other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day," Garrett said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"People want to know a lot of things, but I try to keep my personal life personal ... I'd rather focus on this team when I can."

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the media exchange.

“He’s a clown for speeding and then acting like it’s not fair game,” one user wrote.

Making Sense Of It All Again @MakingSense25 he's a clown for speeding and then acting like it's not fair game

Ad

"Cleveland is def a reality show city," another user wrote.

"It was perfect he doesnt owe anyone an explanation," another added.

More fans reacted to the news.

"lmao they tryna set him up like a mf," one user wrote.

"He did it his way," another user wrote.

"Journalism is cooked gah damn," another added.

Police records show Myles Garrett was stopped at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 9 while driving his gray Ferrari home from the Browns’ preseason trip to Carolina. The $250 ticket does not require a court appearance if the fine is paid.

Ad

Myles Garrett's speeding history surfaces as the Browns hold joint practices with the Eagles

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

This episode adds to a track record of speeding issues Myles Garrett has had since joining the league in 2017.

Ad

One instance in 2022 is when his car went off the road in Medina County and rolled over several times, resulting in several injuries.

Garrett was back on the practice field this week as the Browns prepared for joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles. The organization has not announced whether it plans any discipline.

The spotlight adds another layer to an offseason in which owner Jimmy Haslam publicly challenged him to evolve into a locker-room leader following a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.