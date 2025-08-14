  • home icon
  • NFL
  "Been his film for last four years": NFL fans react as Myles Garrett repeatedly sacks Jalen Hurts during joint practice

"Been his film for last four years": NFL fans react as Myles Garrett repeatedly sacks Jalen Hurts during joint practice

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 14, 2025 19:56 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

During a joint practice session between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns in preparation for their preseason clash this weekend, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was seen repeatedly sacking Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

This was confirmed by Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski, who said on social media:

"Myles Garrett is sacking Jalen Hurts on almost every play. He just pulls up and lets the Eagles finish the rep. It’s almost comical."
Here is how fans online reacted to the news of Garrett's continuous sacking of Hurts.

These fans are not surprised to see Garrett do this.

"That's been his film for at least the last four years.", said this fan.
"Aye.. that’s Myles Garrett.", said another fan.,
"I mean he is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL so yeah.", said a third fan.
Other fans have asked about the quality of the Eagles' offensive line during these plays and if Lane Johnson (Eagles starting OT) was playing at the time.

"Dude chill, Lane is sitting out to evaluate backups and Landon is out there without a brace one day after surgery. We’ll be fine, this is just testing depth not a concern.", said this fan.
"Practice against out 3rd string oline man lmao.", said another fan.
"Who is he beating?", said a third fan.
"Lane Johnson got the day off but damn.", said this fan.

Some other fans did not care about what happened in the joint session, as it was not a regular-season game.

"It’s only a joint practice in preseason I’m not worried about it.", said this fan.
"Regular season game? Nope. So who cares lol.", said another fan.
"Don’t care unless it’s in a real game.", said a third fan.

Eagles player comments on session with Myles Garrett

From the information available, while Myles Garrett was able to sack Jalen Hurts multiple times during the shared practice session, it is clear that Hurts did not have his usual offensive line protecting him. Without these players, including Lane Johnson, Hurts was almost a sitting duck for Garrett.

One of the Eagles players who was part of the training session has spoken to the media about what happened with Garrett. Jordan Mailata told USA Today after the session:

"I'll get a giggle out it. I'll be honest. I'm just standing, like, 'What the f***?' Sorry, I did my job, and yet I still got beat.'"

Mailata has become a key part of the Eagles' offensive line in recent years, helping them on their way to the Super Bowl last year. However, his performance today (as he admits) was not his usual standard, and he could not keep up with Myles Garrett.

