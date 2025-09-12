Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is looking forward to their Week 2 showdown against the Cleveland Browns. During Thursday's interaction with the media, the five-time Pro Bowler was asked about Browns safety Grant Delpit's comments about him.Henry simply replied:&quot;I saw that. ... We'll see on Sunday.&quot;Delpit went viral on Thursday for saying that Henry was &quot;not hard&quot; to take down on the field. His comment comes after the Browns' disappointing season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.Delpit has been a part of the team since being drafted in 2020. In December 2023, the safety agreed to a three-year deal with the team worth $36 million. In five seasons, he has played in 62 total regular-season games for the Browns, tallying a total of 366 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and six interceptions.On the other hand, Henry began his NFL journey with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. In March 2024, the running back agreed to join the Ravens and signed a two-year deal worth $16 million.Last season, he played in all 17 games for John Harbaugh's team. The five-time Pro Bowler recorded 1,921 yards and 16 rushing TDs, while the Ravens qualified for the playoffs, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.Henry also had a big impact during their Week 1 loss to the Bills. He had 169 rushing yards for 18 carries and two touchdowns. However, the running back had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter that resulted in Bills quarterback Josh Allen scoring a passing touchdown and guiding his team to a comeback victory at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson opens up about Derrick Henry's late-game fumble in season-opening loss to BillsThe Baltimore Ravens lost a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Buffalo Bills last week. However, Derrick Henry's fumble was the catalyst that sealed the victory for Josh Allen's team.After the showdown, Lamar Jackson talked about the costly play.&quot;Told him, let that go,&quot; Jackson said via FOX Sports on Monday. &quot;He done did enough for us. You scored like 50 yards one time, popped another one like he was just going off, but things happen. Unfortunately, that happened at the wrong time, but I'm not going to knock him for that. I fumbled in the playoffs. He knows it is what it is.&quot;Can Derrick Henry redeem himself and help the Baltimore Ravens win in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.