"Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy" - Antonio Brown sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys owner

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has sent a clear message to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The 33-year-old is without a team after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Brown was a guest on The Pivot podcast with former Steeler Ryan Clark. The veteran wideout was asked where he sees himself in five years and said that he hopes to be playing football. He also wondered if Jerry Jones, who is known for making flashy signings, would turn his attention to himself in an attempt to bring him to Dallas.

Brown said:

“Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I’m putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he want to harness some of that energy.”

Could Dallas sign Brown?

The 33-year-old receiver wants to return to football

Without a doubt, the team could. However, there would need to be a lot of moving parts that would need to be straightened out first. With Dallas attempting to move on from Amari Cooper, they could be a receiver short.

Cooper has a $22 million cap hit for 2022 and if the Cowboys can't find a trade option, then there is a real chance that the team will simply cut him. If that does end up being the case, Dallas would save around $16 million against the cap.

Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 #Cowboys are open the trading WR Amari Cooper. Interested teams are looking for a restructure of his contract before $20M of his 2022 salary is guaranteed ( @nflnetwork first) #Cowboys are open the trading WR Amari Cooper. Interested teams are looking for a restructure of his contract before $20M of his 2022 salary is guaranteed (@nflnetwork first)

It doesn't stop there, however. Michael Gallup is looking for a new deal and with Dalton Schultz being franchise tagged, he will be expecting a new and improved deal at some point.

If Dallas does bring Brown in, one can imagine that it will be highly incentivised as there would not be much in the way of extra money in the Cowboys cap to fit Brown in.

Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedric Wilson would be the three receivers Dallas goes with if Cooper ends up being traded/cut. That is not enough for a team thought to be in Super Bowl contention.

Jerry Jones is known for making big signings regardless of players' off-the-field issues, so there is a case to be made that the free agent receiver could find his way to the Cowboys.

With Prescott known for spraying the ball around to all his receivers, it is unlikely that the former Buccaneer will get consistent targets during games. His cap hit would not be high, so the free agent receiver could be a viable option for Jerry Jones to pursue.

With Dallas known to be big and splashy with signings and news, if the franchise added the 33-year-old, it would be them at the very top of the media landscape for a couple of weeks.

With Brown seemingly saying he wants to play in Dallas, the ball is in the Cowboys' court. Will it happen? Time will tell.

