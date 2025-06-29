Browns analyst links Kenny Pickett to $4,400,000,000 NFC franchise as rookie QB's backup

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Kenny Pickett this offseason, along with veteran Joe Flacco. They also decided to get rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel from this year's NFL draft. Thus, this leaves questions about who Kevin Stefanksi will name as the team's starting quarterback in the upcoming season.

Some experts and analysts believe that the Browns might end up trading a quarterback ahead of the start of the season. On Saturday, analyst Nathan Zegura made an appearance on 'Sports 4 Cle'. He was questioned about which quarterback would have the highest value in a trade.

Zeguar named Kenny Pickett as his choice and also stated that an $4.4 billion NFC team (per Forbes) would be the ideal landing spot for him.

"Probably at this point, Kenny Pickett," Zegura said. "Just because he's a former first-round pick. He is young, and he started 15-10 as a starter. So that would be one."

"It would be interesting, for example, you know, maybe down in New Orleans, where Kellen moore was just with him in Philly. He said, you know, I'd like to, it's not working out with Tyler Shough. Maybe we need to bring him down here to be the starter and what he has... But I also think you got to take a step back and think about this from the Browns standpoint."

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. In two seasons, he started 24 of the 25 games he played in Steel City while recording 4,474 yards and 13 TDs passing.

He was traded to the Eagles last season, where he served as the backup to Jalen Hurts. Pickett won the Super Bowl with them before being traded for a fifth-round 2025 pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Browns WR gives Kenny Pickett his vote of confidence as the team's QB1 for 2025

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson shared his thoughts on who is suited to become the team's starting quarterback this year.

Earlier this month, he predicted Kenny Pickett to earn the job over Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

"I think they're going to roll with Kenny for right now," Johnson said via Sports and Suits podcast. "I've been seeing Kenny going right now with the 1s. Then Flacco will come in. I think they're probably going to roll with him just coming off the season he was with Philly and having a Super Bowl. I think they're going to stick with him through preseason."

The situation surrounding the Browns' quarterback room remains unclear. However, July's training camp should give fans a better idea of how things will play out for the upcoming season.

