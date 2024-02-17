Browns analyst recommends controversial pursuit as Deshaun Watson's rumored suspension looms

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns' legal nightmare might not be over yet, but at least one Browns analyst wants the team to take a shot on a risky player.

In an article for Browns Wire, team analyst Cory Kinnan named Jaguars' wide receiver Calvin Ridley as a candidate for the Browns to take a shot at. Here's how he put it:

"The Browns will take a big swing this offseason and Calvin Ridley is a prime candidate for a player to take a swing on. If the Browns could land Ridley, a room of him, Cooper and Elijah Moore looks much more appealing on paper."

The call from the analyst comes shortly after news broke that the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct saga might not be over yet. According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook via Pro Football Network and USA Today, there's a chance that another suspension lands at the feet of Watson.

There might be some unresolved testimony with the cases that could trigger another punishment for the quarterback, rendering him unusable by the organization as soon as the 2024 season starts.

Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley would be adding a wide receiver who also has a history of suspension. Ridley missed an entire season due to suspension as a result of gambling on NFL games when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

The infraction was committed in 2021. He was suspended in 2022 for an indefinite time and was taken off suspension in March 2023, as per CNN.

Potential risky addition to Deshaun Watson's 2024 Browns roster provides upside

Deshaun Watson at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Of course, the fear with any player with a history of suspension is that they could be suspended again.

That said, there is a massive upside to Calvin Ridley. Assuming he can stay away from gambling for a second consecutive season, the wide receiver is coming off the second 1000-yard season of his career.

He played all 17 games, providing hope that he could have a duplicate performance in 2024 for the Cleveland Browns. If that is the case, Watson would have an additionally competent target to throw toward besides the still-explosive Amari Cooper.

Ridley will be a free agent and will probably cost the team a pretty penny on the open market. 1000-yard receivers don't come available very often, so the market could be quite dense and with the greater number of suitors, the more expensive the salary.