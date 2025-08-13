"Browns curse is wicked" NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ injury following Week 2 preseason starter buzz

A worrying update from the Cleveland Browns indicated that Shedeur Sanders injured his oblique. According to NFL insider Adi Meirov, the quarterback missed the remainder of practice on Wednesday after picking up the injury.

Ad

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns say QB Shedeur Sanders injured his oblique early in practice today and was held out for the remainder of practice.

Ad

Trending

Meirov earlier reported that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders as the team’s starter for its second preseason game on Saturday. The former Colorado star's reported injury sparked many fan reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Browns curse is wicked,” one fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

DawsonX17 @dawsons76 @MySportsUpdate Browns curse is wicked

Ad

“We reporting injury news on 4th stringers now?" another fan wrote.

“What’s going on at the Browns’ practices?” a fan said.

“So is he getting traded or holding him out, cause this is getting ridiculous in Cleveland’s QB room. There’s no way he should be 4th on their depth chart even with an injury…” one fan commented.

Ad

“LMAO 6 QBs, 1 old, 1 overpaid and underworked, 3 injured younger fellas, and a newly signed backup. Good lord,” another fan commented.

“Remember when people clowned on the Browns for having 5 QBs? Sometimes having backups is nice,” one fan tweeted.

Sanders’ oblique injury makes him the fourth injured Cleveland quarterback. He was the starter during the team’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday as Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are nursing hamstring injuries. Deshaun Watson remains out as he continues to recover from a ruptured Achilles.

Ad

USA Today reported that Sanders was throwing early in the Browns’ joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Will Shedeur Sanders play against the Philadelphia Eagles?

It is not clear whether Shedeur Sanders' injury will rule him out of the preseason clash with the Eagles on Saturday. Missing the game will be a major setback for the signal-caller, whose stock was beginning to rise after his preseason opener performance.

Ad

Sanders threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, completing 14 of 23 pass attempts last Friday. He rushed for an additional 19 yards in four carries, conceding two sacks.

According to the unofficial depth chart, he is behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

If Sanders gets ruled out of Saturday's matchup, Tyler Huntley will likely be named the starter. Huntley was Sanders’ backup in the Panthers game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension