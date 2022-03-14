Browns defender seems to back the idea of Deshaun Watson replacing Baker Mayfield in Cleveland

Deshaun Watson could be a potential replacement for Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. The 26-year-old will be able to resume his football career (for the time being) after a grand jury found that there was not enough evidence to charge him on nine accusations of sexual misconduct and that he would not be facing criminal charges.

The sweepstakes are likely to have several teams vying for his services, and it appears that current Browns defender Mack Wilson Sr. likes the idea of Watson replacing Mayfield.

Wilson Sr. liked a Twitter post showing the differences in stats between the two quarterbacks. The stats show that Watson has been the better quarterback over the last four years.

Wilson Sr. likes the idea of Watson playing for the Browns

Could Watson make his way to Cleveland?

Where will the 26-year-old end up?

Teams were in hot pursuit of Watson last offseason after he made it known that he did not intend to play for the Texans in the 2021 NFL season. However, no team wanted to trade for a player who was likely to get suspended due to his off-field issues.

(via The replay angle of this Deshaun Watson touchdown is unreal(via @thecheckdown The replay angle of this Deshaun Watson touchdown is unreal 😱(via @thecheckdown) https://t.co/mHbsObcF0O

But now, the former Clemson star could find himself talking to several teams very quickly. It is not yet known if the league will punish the 26-year-old, as we have seen several times that despite situations in court going one way, the league still suspends the player.

Another thing to note is what the Browns would have to give up to land the Texans quarterback. Mayfield will likely be used in any potential deal, but multiple first-round draft picks will have to accompany him.

The Browns will have to part with this year and at least next year's first-round picks at a minimum and use Mayfield as a makeweight. With Cleveland's roster built to win now, adding a player of Watson's caliber would make the franchise genuine Super Bowl contenders.

and his 16 scores in October 2017. A rookie record for most touchdowns thrown in a month? @deshaunwatson and his 16 scores in October 2017. A rookie record for most touchdowns thrown in a month?@deshaunwatson and his 16 scores in October 2017. 😲 https://t.co/NvTrxcIauI

The defense, led by Myles Garrett, is frightening, and the offense got a major facelift after the team added Amari Cooper. Any potential deal for the Texans quarterback will not be a short negotiation, as Houston will try to get the best possible deal.

The 26-year-old could transform Cleveland in ways that not many other quarterbacks would. Will the 26-year-old want to go to Cleveland? Time will tell. But Mack Wilson Sr. certainly likes the idea.

