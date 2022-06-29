"Browns dug this grave for themselves" - NFL Redditors side with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland trade saga

Like the rest of the NFL world, Baker Mayfield is keeping a close eye on Deshaun Watson's legal saga. The NFL's investigation into the matter appears to finally be nearing its conclusion. Watson has been accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct and the quarterback has settled 20 of those 24 civil cases. Watson is reportedly facing a lengthy suspension, with many fans calling for him to be banned for life.

Indeed, things are pretty dire at the moment and not just for Watson. His former franchise, the Houston Texans, and new team, the Cleveland Browns, are also feeling the heat. The Texans have been accused of enabling Watson's behavior, and there are rumblings that the Browns may be forced to lose their picks and go without the quarterback on the roster.

This all leaves Cleveland in a difficult situation at quarterback and Baker Mayfield is rumored to be the answer to their problem. Upon hearing the speculation, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter:

Baker Mayfield's career with the Browns

Baker Mayfield has had a tumultuous career in his few seasons with Cleveland. He was selected first overall in the 2018 draft, and Browns fans rejoiced that they might finally have their quarterback. Cleveland elected not to start him right away. It wasn't until Week 3, when Tyrod Taylor went down, that the rookie got his chance. On his debut, he completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards in a win over the New York Jets.

Mayfield has seen his fair share of head coaches in his time with the franchise. He was initially coached by Hue Jackson, who was replaced by Gregg Williams. Freddie Kitchens was the head coach the following year before Kevin Stefanski took over.

In the 2020 season, Mayfield delivered Cleveland their first playoff win since the 1994 season. He led them to a slam-dunk 48-37 victory over division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his career, he has thrown for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

When Cleveland went all-in on Deshaun Watson, Mayfield felt disrespected. He has fallen out spectacularly with the franchise and a lot has been said by both parties. Now that Watson is facing a lengthy suspension, the Browns are rumored to be looking to repair the rift.

We will have to wait and see if this materializes and if Mayfield lines up for the Browns in 2022.

