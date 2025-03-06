The Deshaun Watson-era in Cleveland has been a complete disaster. Upon acquiring him from the Houston Texans before the 2022 NFL season, the Browns gave up a boatload of draft picks while extending Watson.

The Browns made a very unconventional move by extending Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. Since then, the Browns have had minimal success with Watson as quarterback, and have put themselves in cap hell.

The Browns restructured Watson's deal in the offseason last season and did it again this offseason, creating $36 million in cap space this year. Before the restructure, the team was $22 million over the cap.

With the team still owing him $92 million ($46 million guaranteed over the next two seasons), the team would take a huge cap hit this season if it released him. Still, some fans want him out of Cleveland.

"The Browns trying to make moves now.. but really just cut Message Watson..." another fan tweeted.

"Only restructuring Watson needs is out the damn league permanently," a fan tweeted.

"This contract is gonna loom over that franchise for years to come lmao," a fan tweeted.

Many pointed out how bad Watson's contract is. Some fans felt the Browns would owe more money upon restructuring his deal.

Some suggested the team should absorb Watson's dead cap now and get rid of him.

"Still most overpaid nfl player by miles," a fan tweeted.

"They still owe money and just pushed it down the road. Dumb. Just eat it and cut bait," a fan tweeted.

"They are just pushing more dead money down the road on his contract and they are nowhere near being a contender. Watson alone will cripple their cap beyond next season," a fan tweeted.

Can the Cleveland Browns pick a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft?

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. They are in perfect position to draft a quarterback if they want to. This year's QB draft class has two clear-cut top prospects: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The Tennessee Titans, picking in front of the Browns at No. 1 overall, could select a quarterback or trade with another quarterback-needy team looking to trade up.

Still, Ward, Sanders, or potentially both could be available for the Browns at pick No. 2.

With the Browns tied down to Deshaun Watson for at least the next two seasons, they could afford drafting a quarterback as they would be on a rookie deal for the next five seasons.

