Bradley Martyn hypes up Shedeur Sanders with strong message amid smear campaign on QB ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders has faced criticism since his appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback didn't participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine but did have official meetings with NFL teams in Indianapolis.

The quarterback's confidence in himself and his abilities though has been seen brash and arrogant by some NFL quarterback coaches. In the wake of the criticism he has faced since the NFL Combine, Sanders shared a photo of himself on Instagram working out in the gym, clearly focused on his craft.

Shedeur Sanders received support from bodybuilder and entrepreneur Bradley Martyn who commented on the post. Martyn added the muscle emojis to the post, hyping up the quarterback as he prepares for his Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day.

"bradleymartyn:💪💪"

The quarterback's Instagram post had over 48,000 likes in 17 hours after being posted, as fans showed their support for the quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders calls out media amidst NFL Combine backlash

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback and son of Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders has faced backlash throughout the last week after his character was questioned by two NFL quarterback coaches whom he met with.

On Thursday afternoon, a video of Sanders in the gym circulated on social media. In the video, the future NFL quarterback tells the camera that 'everybody' is trying to tank his draft stock at the moment and to not trust what the media broadcasts.

“Everybody tryna make my stock drop right now; don’t believe media.”-Sanders is seen telling the camera

Shedeur Sanders and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are expected to be the first two quarterbacks drafted in the first round. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are the top three teams that will draft in the first round and are all doing their homework on the best-fit quarterback for their team.

If Sanders fell out of the top five, the Las Vegas Raiders, who will select at number nine and are in desperate need of a quarterback, could be a good fit as well.

